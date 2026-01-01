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Alexia Putellas Men's Nike Football T-Shirt - Black

Alexia Putellas

Men's Nike Football T-Shirt

£32.99

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This product is currently unavailable

Celebrate the already storied career of Alexia Putellas with style. This 100% cotton, standard fit tee enables comfort for both on-field performance and relaxing off it. If you typically wear men's styles, we recommend ordering your usual size. If you typically wear women's styles, we recommend sizing down.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: JF6430-010

Alexia Putellas

£32.99

Celebrate the already storied career of Alexia Putellas with style. This 100% cotton, standard fit tee enables comfort for both on-field performance and relaxing off it. If you typically wear men's styles, we recommend ordering your usual size. If you typically wear women's styles, we recommend sizing down.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: JF6430-010

Size & Fit

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    Alexia Putellas Men's Nike Football T-Shirt

    Alexia Putellas

    £32.99

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