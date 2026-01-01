Alexia Putellas
Men's Nike Football T-Shirt
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Celebrate the already storied career of Alexia Putellas with style. This 100% cotton, standard fit tee enables comfort for both on-field performance and relaxing off it. If you typically wear men's styles, we recommend ordering your usual size. If you typically wear women's styles, we recommend sizing down.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: JF6430-010
Alexia Putellas
Celebrate the already storied career of Alexia Putellas with style. This 100% cotton, standard fit tee enables comfort for both on-field performance and relaxing off it. If you typically wear men's styles, we recommend ordering your usual size. If you typically wear women's styles, we recommend sizing down.
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: JF6430-010
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
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Alexia Putellas