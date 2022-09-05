Nike's first lifestyle Air Max brings you style, comfort and big attitude in the Nike Air Max 270. The design draws inspiration from Air Max icons, showcasing Nike's greatest innovation with its large window and fresh array of colours.
4.3 Stars
914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05 Sept 2022
Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.
Charsky - 30 Aug 2022
A really comfortable and reliable sneaker, great for all exercise with plenty of support.
Lynne new - 26 Aug 2022
Ensure they have sent right size otherwise there a excellent shoe