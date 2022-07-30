Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low

      Women's Shoes

      £124.95

      Dark Grey/Sail/Varsity Red
      White/Sail/Midnight Navy
      Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize
      White/Sail/Dark Beetroot

      Rise to the occasion in style that soars. This shoe reworks an icon's original magic with a platform sole and low-cut silhouette. Air cushioning keeps you lifted, and sleek leather in contrasting colours adds visual interest.

      • Colour Shown: White/Sail/Dark Beetroot
      • Style: DH7004-161

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Fire!!!

        ayannai - 30 Jul 2022

        I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!