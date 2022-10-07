Mamba Mentality: Honesty

Sky's still coming back from a wrist injury, but it's not keeping her from striving to be better every day. Recognising when you're afraid is Honest, and it's something the 12-year-old skater welcomes. Sky says "I like the feeling. It's just when you land something new and do something that was scary, just try new things. I just love that feeling and that's what makes me want to keep going because I want to feel that feeling".



And that's ultimately what it's about. Taking an honest look at whatever you come up against in life and in sport. To reach the heights that Kobe, Sydney and Sky have in their respective careers, you have to be open to the truth at all times.



The Mamba Mentality is all about keeping it real every day, no matter how hard it can sometimes be. Kobe did it. So can you.