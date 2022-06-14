7 Safety Tips to Follow When Running at Night

It's dark outside, the air is cooler and the hustle and bustle of the city has subsided. Maybe you run at night to avoid the hot sun. Maybe it's that you like ending a busy day with a sweat-inducing run. Or, maybe that's when you have the time to run.



Whatever your reason, running at night has benefits, especially for those who live in hotter climates, don't have time to run during the day, or simply enjoy the serene, cool night air.



Taking an evening run can also be a strategic way to change your eating or exercise behaviours for the better. Rather than ending your day with a big dinner and lounging in your PJs, you can put on some running clothes and go for an invigorating half-hour run. Whatever your reason for exercising at night instead of in the morning, it's important to keep safety in mind since it's dark and, in general, there are fewer people out at night.



Staying safe while running at night (or in the dark early morning) involves preparation, such as having the proper night-time clothing and mapping out your run ahead of time. Whether you're ready to upgrade your current running gear or running shoes, or want to switch your running routine to the evenings, be sure to adhere to the following tips for running safely at night, no matter the hour.