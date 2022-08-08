The Placebo Effect Works — Here’s Why

If your partner brewed a pot of coffee and you didn't know it was decaf until halfway through your cup—but you still felt energised and on top of your game—would you stop drinking it? Your answer matters less than the phenomenon does, known as the placebo effect, which is responsible for the caffeine-free boost.



"The placebo effect is when someone experiences a positive result based on their belief in an intervention rather than the characteristics of the intervention itself", says Shona Halson, PhD, an associate professor at the Australian Catholic University who specialises in recovery. It's also about not having any doubt that what you're trying will have a positive result, even if there's no proof.



Many athletes may be tapping into the placebo effect to make training progress when they try buzzy new recovery techniques, even if they don't realise it. Despite their popularity, many of these methods, including percussive massage guns (think a power drill with a foam ball attachment) and cryotherapy (chilling in an ice-cold chamber), could be connected to both physiological benefits and this psychological experience—sometimes more of the latter than the former.



Take compression socks, for example. They're hyped as a way to reduce swelling and soreness post-workout. But a recent systemic review of the scientific literature in the Open Access Journal of Sports Medicine suggests that participants who wore them experienced a lower perception of muscle soreness but no benefits on markers of muscle damage or inflammation. Another study published in the International Journal of Sports Physiology and Performance found that the socks' recovery effects may be further enhanced when athletes believed they would work.



There are also pneumatic compression devices, which look like soft casts for your arms and legs. Researchers noted in the International Journal of Exercise Science that the placebo effect could help explain why participants reported a faster recovery time and less pain from delayed-onset muscle soreness when they wore those than when they sported a traditional, continuously worn compression sleeve. (Perhaps the advanced-tech look of the pneumatic devices made them seem more legit? Who knows?)



Similar findings apply to other recovery methods, like ice baths and massages: some research has found that most participants had better results when they believed the therapy would be helpful, proving, once again, that the brain plays a prominent role in our progress.