How NBA All-Star Jrue Holiday Plays Defensive Mind Games

Free delivery on orders £50+ (Nike Members) and £99+ (Guests). Otherwise £4.50 delivery. Learn more.
Trained Podcast: Stay One Step Ahead with Jrue Holiday
Coaching
The NBA All-Star likens his game to chess—and reveals the mental strategy that's earned him a reputation for being the best.
"Trained" is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
Being in the moment is powerful, but sometimes you have to think ahead. That's the balancing act that has helped NBA All-Star and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday become one of the best defensive players in the game. He studies his opponents before they meet in order to read their minds in real time, anticipating their play so they have no choice but to rethink and recalibrate their next move. In this episode of "Trained", the defensive mastermind opens up to Nike senior director of performance Ryan Flaherty about his strategies for winning—on the court and as a father—sharing how he uses defeat as motivation and takes breathers to keep his passion going strong. He also talks about why he believes family and faith can help us put everything in perspective when the scoreboard isn't in our favour.
Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Ryan at trained@nike.com, and he'll see what he can do.