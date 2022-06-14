Is Jump Roping Better than Running?

Numerous studies have linked running to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. Running is also recommended to decrease blood pressure and increase HDL cholesterol (also called "good" cholesterol), which are also risk factors for heart disease.

And the great news is that you don't have to run far or fast to reap these rewards. These studies show that running at slower speeds or at moderate intensities—and even for just a few minutes each day—can boost heart health.

Research has also shown that running can improve longevity and reduce the risk of chronic disease, reduce the risk of cognitive decline and help to improve bone mineral density.