Crews that dance together stay together.

The crew that Joelle has assembled around him can feel that power too. A mixture of dancers from different backgrounds, styles and disciplines, they've all found a home under the At Your Beat roof. Individually they lead classes that draw on every corner of contemporary dance, together they are spreading joy throughout London.



Which is why we wanted to make some noise about Joelle and the At Your Beat crew - a group of dancers who are helping people discover their bodies and find their communities. "Dance helped me find people, it helped me find purpose" Joelle says. "Now I can give this to other people - they can find their family through dancing."



This is how it happens; one move at a time. Watch this and try standing still. We dare you.



We're stronger when we move - and even stronger when we move together.