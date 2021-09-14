Community
Crews that dance together stay together.
Nothing beats the feeling of dancing with your people - the energy of like-minded people moving as one. Sometimes it takes the support of others to truly express yourself.
Joelle D'Fontaine founded At Your Beat for this very reason. The man behind London's best-loved dance and fitness studio wanted to create a space where people could see themselves in a new light; bringing people together under a common cause, moving their bodies and feeling free. There's no wonder it's one of the most popular fitness destinations in the city.
If too many gyms and health centres are focused on how you look, At Your Beat exists to do something different. It's all about how you feel. How you feel about yourself and the people around you; how you feel when you're moving your body; how you feel when you leave the class, dripping with sweat, smile on your face. "Dance has given me the superpower of being able to see everybody for who they are" Joelle says.
"Dance has given me the superpower of being able to see everybody for who they are" Joelle says.
The crew that Joelle has assembled around him can feel that power too. A mixture of dancers from different backgrounds, styles and disciplines, they've all found a home under the At Your Beat roof. Individually they lead classes that draw on every corner of contemporary dance, together they are spreading joy throughout London.
Which is why we wanted to make some noise about Joelle and the At Your Beat crew - a group of dancers who are helping people discover their bodies and find their communities. "Dance helped me find people, it helped me find purpose" Joelle says. "Now I can give this to other people - they can find their family through dancing."
This is how it happens; one move at a time. Watch this and try standing still. We dare you.
We're stronger when we move - and even stronger when we move together.