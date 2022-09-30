It may seem tedious, but if you want to keep whites looking bright, the simplest thing you can do is wash them separately. Dyes from coloured fabrics, like denim, can sometimes bleed in the wash, which can discolour white fabrics.

To sort the laundry, start by separating white clothes from everything else. Then, separate delicate white garments—like activewear or items made from lace or silk—from the rest of the whites.

Check tags for care instructions to see which items are machine washable, and follow the directions for the recommended temperature and spin cycle. When in doubt, use cool water and handwash any delicate clothing.

