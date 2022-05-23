How to Break Bad Habits for Good

How many times have you tried to stop drinking fizzy drinks, cut down on screen time or stop falling asleep with the TV on? How badly did you beat yourself up each time you failed?



If you answered "lots" and "very", it's time for a whole new approach to getting on top of your bad habits so you can stop them from mucking up your wellness goals.



"You can't force yourself to change your bad behaviour", says Wendy Wood, PhD, the provost professor of psychology and business at the University of Southern California and a researcher who's spent decades studying how we form and change habits. (She's also written a book all about it called Good Habits, Bad Habits: The Science of Making Positive Changes That Stick.) Your self-control and willpower will inevitably fade. To break negative patterns, says Wood, you need to go after the source and change your brain.



Whether the habit is chain-smoking or going to the gym regularly, it's the same to our brain, says Judson Brewer, MD, PhD, the director of research and innovation at the Brown University Mindfulness Center and author of The Craving Mind. "Something triggers your mind to cause you to behave a certain way, and that behaviour cues a reward in your brain", says Brewer. You settle in for an afternoon meeting or class (trigger), guzzle a fizzy drink (behaviour), get a rush of sugar (reward). Often, this all happens without you actually thinking about it.



In fact, 43 percent of the actions you take every day are habitual and unconscious, says Wood. Operating on autopilot is fantastic for good habits but sucks for the things you wish you didn't do. To act with more intention and attack the root of the problem instead of yourself, follow this five-step accountability plan.