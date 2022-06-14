How Many Days a Week Should I Work Out?

If you're not training enough or at a high enough intensity, you won't get results. Your body has to be pushed enough to cause microscopic muscle damage that triggers repair and growth processes.

Adjust your training frequency according to these four factors (collectively called the FITT principle):

Frequency: how many days a week can you commit to working out? Intensity: how hard do you need to push yourself to reach your goal? Time: how long will you work out? How many reps and sets do you need to do? Type: aerobic exercise or strength training? Long-distance running or dumbbell HIIT workouts?

Certain types of exercise need more recovery. Cardiovascular exercise performed at a lower intensity (70 to 80 percent of your max heart rate or MHR) can usually be done on consecutive days. Lower-intensity activity causes less muscle damage, which requires a shorter recovery period.

Anaerobic exercise performed at 80 percent or higher of your MHR requires more recovery. Doing a HIIT workout or a heavy lifting session creates more muscle damage.

The duration of the exercise also matters, even if it's performed at a low intensity. You can view duration as a component of intensity.

If you plan to exercise six days a week, you need to scale down the intensity to avoid overtraining. Conversely, if you can only commit to three sessions a week, you need to ensure these workouts are intense enough to get the desired results.