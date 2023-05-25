7 Golf Outfits for Men
Styling Tips
Peep the polos, long shorts and chic golf shoes.
Golf outfits for men aren't complicated. A polo and trousers (or shorts) are the basics. Then come proper shoes, gloves and a hat.
For any given day at the golf club, be it a full 18 holes or a shorter round on the back nine, a belt, sunglasses and warm layers are just some of the essentials. Short sleeves and breathable performance fabrics become key when the weather is sizzling—likewise for shorts, if you're the calf-baring type (and if the dress code permits).
(Related: The Best Nike Sunglasses To Wear Golfing)
But since the dress code for a man's golf outfit is pretty straightforward, widely accepted pieces that stem from the preppy aesthetic, like polos, khakis and chino trousers, are par for the course. That doesn't mean you can't get creative and push your personal style boundaries with a new colour, distinctive print or a modern silhouette—hello, golf crews and joggers.
The same goes for golf shoes. Classic cap toes, brogues and Oxford silhouettes are expected. But why not turn heads with made-for-the-green Air Jordans to feel unbeatable from the tee box to the final putt?
Whether you're teeing up for your first lesson or primed for the tournament circuit, scroll to discover seven golf outfits for men to keep that drive strong and handicap low.
7 Golf Outfits for Men
1.Polo + Cropped Trousers + Belt + Mesh Golf Sneakers
Punch up the look of a polo and trousers with colour pops and patterns. For a summery spin, the brighter the collared shirt, the better. White trousers crafted from cling-free fabric are another way to steer this outfit combination into warm-weather territory.
Two other helpful, heat-proof performance details include an ankle-baring cut and a flexible leg that allows freedom of movement. Breathable mesh golf sneakers and a belt are both crisp finishing touches.
2.Golf Jacket + Polo + Khakis + Supportive Shoes
If you stay the course in the rain, a lightweight golf jacket made from water-repellent fabric is essential. It's an airy, versatile layer for windy or sunny conditions, too. Flexible khaki trousers are another golf classic you can rock in any climate, as is a white, sweat-wicking polo.
Supportive golf shoes are a fail-safe finish—details like super-soft cushioning around sensitive areas, like the ankle and midfoot, get you through 18 holes most comfortably.
3.Golf Jumper + Quarter-Zip + Chino Trousers + Retro Golf Shoes
A cold day on the course calls for layers, starting with a merino wool golf jumper. A similarly coloured quarter-zip in a tonal shade is practical for warmth while injecting a dose of personal style. Chinos are a staple whatever the weather—in drearier temperatures, a deeper tone like black feels on par. Finally, a retro pair of golf shoes adds a '90s touch that's more than aesthetically impressive—they're game-enhancing when made using top-of-the-line technology.
4.Tailored Trousers + Classic Polo + Zipped Jacket + Dress Shoes
The golf tournament look is polished and professional. Tailored trousers made from flexible fabric make a strong impression while offering incredible comfort for drives, slices, backswings and putts.
A heathered polo is another cult classic that keeps you cool in the heat of competition, while a zip-up golf jacket is easy to get on and off, whether for warming up purposes or if temperatures take a turn. A dress-inspired golf shoe offers a smart and supported look. Seek one with spiked soles to deliver the grip you need to power through every shot fully.
5.Hoodie + 5-Pocket Trousers + Hat + High Tops
Men's golf outfits may traditionally stem from classics, but why not add street-inspired elements to the mix for a super-fresh take? A simple hoodie made from performance fabric is the ultimate starting point—it's versatile, comfy and slightly more relaxed than a jumper without being void of sophistication. Denim-inspired five-pocket trousers also lend a modern cool factor but with stretch to master your hip sway. It doesn't get fresher than golf high tops and a sweat-wicking snapback to complete the look.
6.Breathable Polo + Shorts + Cap + Sunglasses
The ultimate summer golf outfit for men centres around a pair of shorts, and, likewise, around a lightweight and sweat-wicking polo. Sun-blocking extras make this look fit for hot and bright conditions, like a classic cap with an interior sweatband and performance sunglasses with anti-fogging ventilation.
7.Boys Polo + Sneakers + Reversible Belt + Glove
Set up a young golfer for success in classic clothes he can wear during lessons and his many practice rounds. Start with a breathable polo in a versatile colour, and mix and match with shorts and trousers. Golf shoes are the next essential. Go for ones with traction, breathability and flexible foam midsoles. He can mix and match a reversible belt with any golfing outfit. And finally, he'll look like a professional slipping on a lightweight, stretchy golf glove.
Words by Laura Lajiness Kaupke