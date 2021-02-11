Dress To Move Freely, With Dancer Leila

Despite having been around for centuries, pole dance is soaring to new heights at the minute. Rising in popularity within the performance arts, it’s a sport which allows people to express themselves freely in a safe, supportive environment. Blackstage Pole founder Leila Davis is a trailblazer at the forefront of it all, on a mission to make the artform more inclusive for BPOC. For Leila, there’s nothing more freeing than dancing – it helps her feel more confident and in control of her own body, and a large part of that is down to the clothes she gets to wear. Helping add flavour and originality to every performance, here’s what clothes mean to Leila and her sport.