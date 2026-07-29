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Veste sans manches imprimée Nike ACG « Wolf Tree » - Anthracite/Noir/Summit White

Matériaux recyclés

Nike ACG « Wolf Tree »

Veste sans manches imprimée

109,99 €
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Ce produit est exclu des promotions et réductions du site.
Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

Quand tu as besoin d'un vêtement chaud et fiable, mise sur notre veste sans manches « Wolf Tree ». Son tissu Polartec® te tient bien chaud par temps froid. Coupe ample idéale pour bouger et superposer les vêtements facilement.


  • Couleur affichée : Anthracite/Noir/Summit White
  • Article : HV1121-060

Nike ACG « Wolf Tree »

109,99 €

Quand tu as besoin d'un vêtement chaud et fiable, mise sur notre veste sans manches « Wolf Tree ». Son tissu Polartec® te tient bien chaud par temps froid. Coupe ample idéale pour bouger et superposer les vêtements facilement.

Avantages

  • Fleece Polartec® ultra-doux qui retient la chaleur sans t'alourdir.
  • Coupe ample idéale pour bouger et superposer les vêtements facilement.
  • Bordure élastique au niveau des emmanchures et de la taille pour une finition soignée.

Détails du produit

  • Coupe ample
  • Tissu Fleece brossé
  • Logos brodés phosphorescents
  • Perle ACG en forme d'ovni
  • Poche kangourou
  • Emmanchures et poignets élastiques
  • Importé
  • 100 % polyester
  • Lavable en machine
  • Couleur affichée : Anthracite/Noir/Summit White
  • Article : HV1121-060

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 180 cm
    • Coupe ample : décontractée et large
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (4)

4 étoiles

  • A huge let down

    rustic09

    I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown

  • Nike ACG wolf tree alien print vest

    Michael

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I’ve recently started liking the ACG wolf tree items. I wish it was a tad bit longer, but it’s right at the waist line still fits just fine. Once you put anything ACG wolf tree on it causes instant warmth. Nice and soft and comfortable.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Acg alien vest

    Uncle Scrooge

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Acg is the best. All the little details. Ufo pull tab that glows in the dark 🔥

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Veste sans manches imprimée Nike ACG « Wolf Tree »

Nike ACG « Wolf Tree »

109,99 €
Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus

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