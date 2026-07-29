Veste sans manches imprimée Nike ACG « Wolf Tree »

A huge let down
rustic09
I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown
Matériaux recyclés
Quand tu as besoin d'un vêtement chaud et fiable, mise sur notre veste sans manches « Wolf Tree ». Son tissu Polartec® te tient bien chaud par temps froid. Coupe ample idéale pour bouger et superposer les vêtements facilement.
Nike ACG « Wolf Tree »
Quand tu as besoin d'un vêtement chaud et fiable, mise sur notre veste sans manches « Wolf Tree ». Son tissu Polartec® te tient bien chaud par temps froid. Coupe ample idéale pour bouger et superposer les vêtements facilement.
Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.
Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.
4 étoiles
A huge let down
rustic09
I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown
Nike ACG wolf tree alien print vest
Michael
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I’ve recently started liking the ACG wolf tree items. I wish it was a tad bit longer, but it’s right at the waist line still fits just fine. Once you put anything ACG wolf tree on it causes instant warmth. Nice and soft and comfortable.
Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
#productsprovidedbynike
Acg alien vest
Uncle Scrooge
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Acg is the best. All the little details. Ufo pull tab that glows in the dark 🔥
Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike ACG « Wolf Tree »