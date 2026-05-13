Sweat à capuche haute performance entièrement zippé à protection UV Dri-FIT Nike Primary NanoKnit pour homme

This is an awesome and versatile piece that could be utilized in a variety of ways. The material is soft and stretchy, and the hoodie is insanely comfortable. One of my favorite features of the hoodie is the front pockets-- not only are they great for keeping my hands warm, but also the right pocket has a small inner pocket that works great for keys or a thin phone. (As a left-handed person, I would suggest having the inner pocket on both sides since it's SO useful and doesn't alter the silhouette at all.) The double ended zipper is awesome, allowing the wearer to sit down easily and unzip from the bottom while staying warm up top. The defining feature of this piece is the hood. I love how it connects with the top zipper, keeping my neck and face warm even in wind. To that point, this hoodie provides outstanding wind protection without being overly warm-- perfect for running in San Francisco, where one's temperature varies widely based on running uphill vs downhill and in the fog or the sun. The stretch and fit also allow fluid movement, optimal for an outdoor boxing or lifting session. I have the hoodie in black, and with this clean color, the piece is incredibly versatile-- I can easily shift from hanging around the house to a workout to a night out, staying warm with an excellent layer. Overall, love this hoodie and will wear it for a long time. It'll be great for travel.