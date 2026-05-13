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Sweat à capuche haute performance entièrement zippé à protection UV Dri-FIT Nike Primary NanoKnit pour homme - Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey

Matériaux recyclés

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Sweat à capuche haute performance entièrement zippé à protection UV Dri-FIT pour homme

30 % de réduction
Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
Noir/Noir
Light Army/Medium Olive/Heather/Light Army
Baroque Brown/Tar/Heather/Baroque Brown
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
  • Taille grand : on te conseille de commander une taille en dessous
Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

Donne tout pendant ton entraînement et tout au long de la journée avec ce sweat à capuche qui convient à toutes les situations. Tirant son nom de ses fils ultrafins et de sa conception en maille serrée, notre tissu extensible NanoKnit est léger et ultra-doux. Nous l'avons associé à notre technologie anti-transpirante et à notre protection UV pour faire de cette couche un incontournable de la performance.


  • Couleur affichée : Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Article : II1308-085

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30 % de réduction

Donne tout pendant ton entraînement et tout au long de la journée avec ce sweat à capuche qui convient à toutes les situations. Tirant son nom de ses fils ultrafins et de sa conception en maille serrée, notre tissu extensible NanoKnit est léger et ultra-doux. Nous l'avons associé à notre technologie anti-transpirante et à notre protection UV pour faire de cette couche un incontournable de la performance.

Avantages

  • La technologie Nike Dri-FIT évacue la transpiration pour une évaporation plus rapide. Idéal pour rester au sec et à l'aise.
  • Les œillets brodés au niveau des aisselles permettent une meilleure aération pour te garder au frais.
  • Les manches raglan modifiées t'offrent une amplitude de mouvement complète.
  • Les coutures discrètes donnent à ce sweat un look sobre.

Détails du produit

  • Poches latérales
  • Swoosh brodé
  • Corps : 90 % polyester / 10 % élasthanne. Doublure de la capuche : 75 % polyester / 13 % coton / 12 % rayonne.
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Ce produit protège des UVA et UVB au niveau des zones couvertes par le vêtement. Pour protéger les zones non couvertes, l'utilisation d'une crème solaire de bonne qualité est recommandée.
  • Couleur affichée : Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Article : II1308-085

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 185 cm
    • Coupe standard : classique et facile à porter
    • Taille grand : on te conseille de commander une taille en dessous
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Méthode de fabrication

    • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
    • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé génère jusqu'à 30 % d'émissions de carbone en moins comparé au polyester vierge. Chaque année, Nike recycle un milliard de bouteilles plastiques en moyenne, qui sans ça auraient fini dans des décharges ou des cours d'eau.

Avis (26)

4.3 étoiles

  • Utilitarian Material Leading to the Future

    Black Zippy

    This is an awesome and versatile piece that could be utilized in a variety of ways. The material is soft and stretchy, and the hoodie is insanely comfortable. One of my favorite features of the hoodie is the front pockets-- not only are they great for keeping my hands warm, but also the right pocket has a small inner pocket that works great for keys or a thin phone. (As a left-handed person, I would suggest having the inner pocket on both sides since it's SO useful and doesn't alter the silhouette at all.) The double ended zipper is awesome, allowing the wearer to sit down easily and unzip from the bottom while staying warm up top. The defining feature of this piece is the hood. I love how it connects with the top zipper, keeping my neck and face warm even in wind. To that point, this hoodie provides outstanding wind protection without being overly warm-- perfect for running in San Francisco, where one's temperature varies widely based on running uphill vs downhill and in the fog or the sun. The stretch and fit also allow fluid movement, optimal for an outdoor boxing or lifting session. I have the hoodie in black, and with this clean color, the piece is incredibly versatile-- I can easily shift from hanging around the house to a workout to a night out, staying warm with an excellent layer. Overall, love this hoodie and will wear it for a long time. It'll be great for travel.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Dri Fit

    Nike jacket

    I recently tried this men’s Dri-FIT jacket, and overall I’m really pleased with it. The material is lightweight, breathable, and does a great job keeping you cool and dry throughout the day—perfect for workouts or just running errands. The only downside for me was the sizing. It fit a little bigger than expected, so I’d recommend sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. Aside from that, the comfort and performance definitely stand out. Overall, I would recommend this product for anyone looking for a comfortable, moisture-wicking jacket with great quality.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hoodie

    Torr80

    The Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie has been one of my go to sweatshirts. The hoodies material is really soft and comfortable, conforming to the shape of my body adding an athletic look to my wardrobe. The dri-fit provided a cooling sensation when worn in hot weather and warmth in cold weather making for adaptability. I enjoyed the double zipper. It’s a nice feature that allows me to style the hoodie in multiple ways to go with my outfit or comfort level. The One thing I would change would be the length of the torso. The hoodie would rise up at the waist when I would raise my arms above my head. Overall, this is a phenomenal hoodie to have in your closet. It combines versatility and style into one comfortable essential to add to your wardrobe.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Sweat à capuche haute performance entièrement zippé à protection UV Dri-FIT Nike Primary NanoKnit pour homme

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30 % de réduction
Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus

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