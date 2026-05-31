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Sweat à capuche en maille Therma-FIT avec zip Nike MAVN pour fille - Cream II/Noir/Cream II

Matériaux recyclés

Nike MAVN

Sweat à capuche en maille Therma-FIT avec zip pour fille

64,99 €
Cream II/Noir/Cream II
Noir/Noir/Noir
Tattoo/Noir/Tattoo
Steam/Noir/Steam
Pink Smoke/Noir/Pink Smoke
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Ce produit est exclu des promotions et réductions du site.
Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

Reste à l'abri du froid avec ce sweat à capuche oversize tellement doux que tu ne voudras plus jamais l'enlever. Confectionné dans un tissu ultra-chaud et épais, ultra-doux à l’intérieur comme à l’extérieur, ce tissu en maille de qualité supérieure utilise la technologie Therma-FIT pour t'aider plus de confort. C'est un classique qui est tout sauf ordinaire.


  • Couleur affichée : Cream II/Noir/Cream II
  • Article : IM1763-236

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

Reste à l'abri du froid avec ce sweat à capuche oversize tellement doux que tu ne voudras plus jamais l'enlever. Confectionné dans un tissu ultra-chaud et épais, ultra-doux à l’intérieur comme à l’extérieur, ce tissu en maille de qualité supérieure utilise la technologie Therma-FIT pour t'aider plus de confort. C'est un classique qui est tout sauf ordinaire.

Avantages

  • La technologie Nike Therma-FIT régule la température naturelle du corps pour plus de chaleur par temps froid.
  • La taille élastique interne et les pinces sur les coutures froncent le tissu pour créer un plissage et apporter du volume.

Détails du produit

  • Doublure corps/capuche : 80 % polyester / 10 % élasthanne / 10 % lyocell Intérieur des poches : 75 % polyester / 13 % coton / 12 % rayonne.
  • Tirette de zip douce au toucher
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Cream II/Noir/Cream II
  • Article : IM1763-236

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille L et mesure 163 cm
    • Coupe oversize : surdimensionnée et ample
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Méthode de fabrication

    • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
    • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé génère jusqu'à 30 % d'émissions de carbone en moins comparé au polyester vierge. Chaque année, Nike recycle un milliard de bouteilles plastiques en moyenne, qui sans ça auraient fini dans des décharges ou des cours d'eau.

Avis (25)

4.6 étoiles

  • Very Comfortable

    Ced

    My kid loves this jacket so much they don't' want to take it off. This jacket feels extremely comfortable to the touch. My only gripe is that it's one of those jackets that has a shorter torso and longer arms. So the fit is kinda wonky if you are not used to that. The design of this jacket is excellent and the cream color is awesome. I love how simplistic this jacket is and the MAVN design on the hood is very stylish. I LOVE the fabric on this jacket, this could be my favorite feature of this jacket, it's soft and comfortable inside and out. If I could change anything about this jacket I would make the fit normal sized but other than that, this jacket is an excellent pickup

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Tall Girl Approved

    Lili

    Perfect for my niece! She is 10 yrs old but is very tall for a girl her age. This is the perfect length and is very warm.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fashion forward

    Tina

    The Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie stands out for its perfect mix of comfort and style, making it an easy favorite for everyday wear. Its soft, lightweight material feels cozy without being too heavy, so it works well in different weather and keeps you comfortable throughout the day. At the same time, the hoodie has a trendy, sporty look that pairs easily with jeans, leggings, or athletic outfits, giving it a fashionable edge that feels modern and effortless. The sleek design, recognizable Nike branding, and flattering fit make it both practical and stylish, making it a great choice for girls who want to stay comfortable while still looking confident and put together.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Sweat à capuche en maille Therma-FIT avec zip Nike MAVN pour fille

Nike MAVN

64,99 €
Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus

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