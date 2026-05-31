Sweat à capuche en maille Therma-FIT avec zip Nike MAVN pour fille

My kid loves this jacket so much they don't' want to take it off. This jacket feels extremely comfortable to the touch. My only gripe is that it's one of those jackets that has a shorter torso and longer arms. So the fit is kinda wonky if you are not used to that. The design of this jacket is excellent and the cream color is awesome. I love how simplistic this jacket is and the MAVN design on the hood is very stylish. I LOVE the fabric on this jacket, this could be my favorite feature of this jacket, it's soft and comfortable inside and out. If I could change anything about this jacket I would make the fit normal sized but other than that, this jacket is an excellent pickup