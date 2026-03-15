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Sweat à capuche Dri-FIT Nike ACG « Magic Hour » pour homme - Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White

Nike ACG « Magic Hour »

Sweat à capuche Dri-FIT Trail pour homme

79,99 €
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

Tu as sûrement chaud pendant la course, mais qu'en est-il du trajet avant et après ? Ce sweat à capuche présente une coupe ample qui te permet de jouer sur les superpositions. Et le tissu anti-transpiration vous aide à rester à l'aise.


  • Couleur affichée : Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Article : IO9667-323

Nike ACG « Magic Hour »

79,99 €

Tu as sûrement chaud pendant la course, mais qu'en est-il du trajet avant et après ? Ce sweat à capuche présente une coupe ample qui te permet de jouer sur les superpositions. Et le tissu anti-transpiration vous aide à rester à l'aise.

Avantages

  • La technologie Nike Dri-FIT évacue la transpiration pour une évaporation plus rapide. Idéal pour rester au sec et à l'aise.
  • Le tissu Fleece brossé léger est doux et respirant.

Détails du produit

  • Corps : 54 % polyester / 46 % coton. Doublure de la capuche : 100 % coton.
  • Logos réfléchissants Nike ACG et Nike Swoosh
  • Cet article n'est pas destiné à être utilisé comme Équipement de Protection Individuelle (EPI)
  • Poche kangourou
  • Ourlet et poignets côtelés
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Article : IO9667-323

Taille et coupe

    • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 183 cm
    • Coupe ample : décontractée et large
  • Guide des tailles

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (2)

4 étoiles

  • Not unisex :(

    Vortex

    I wish ACG could also make this hoodie in a women’s version. I love the royal pulse/hyper pink colorway and I ordered both the small and xs in hopes it would have unisex cut. Unfortunately as all men’s ACG clothes fit both long in the body and wide in the shoulders/ arms so I have to return it although I love the color. Let’s hope there is a women’s version of this hoodie coming out soon. It’s a pity most ACG clothes are designed for male bodies. Other than that this is a great hoodie. The fabric is more thin compared to the usual ACG therma fit hoodies and looks suitable for spring/summer

  • Very happy

    Sean134191704

    Sized up, for an oversized look but the top looks great

Sweat à capuche Dri-FIT Nike ACG « Magic Hour » pour homme

Nike ACG « Magic Hour »

79,99 €
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