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Pointes d'athlétisme Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite - Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

Pointes d'athlétisme

219,99 €
Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
Citron Pulse/Volt Ice/Laser Orange/Indigo Burst
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement
  • Couleur affichée : Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Article : FZ9315-600

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

219,99 €

La mousse ultra-légère et la plaque en carbone libèrent ta vitesse à chaque course.

Notre chaussure phare de running de fond à pointes est de retour sur la ligne de départ, prête à battre encore plus de records. Mousse ZoomX ultra-légère, plaque réactive en carbone… la Dragonfly 2 Elite a tout ce qu'il faut pour mettre le turbo et gagner le jour de la course. Plébiscitée par les athlètes qui excellent au 5 km et au 10 km et qui veulent atteindre de nouveaux sommets.

Empeigne technique

De nouveaux fils et une nouvelle empeigne technique améliorent la respirabilité et le confort. L'empeigne épouse la forme du pied. Conçue pour aller encore plus loin, elle est tellement confortable qu'elle se fait oublier. Le talon renforcé améliore la stabilité.

Mousse ZoomX

La mousse ZoomX sur toute la longueur (notre mousse la plus légère et la plus résistante) donne un retour d'énergie incroyable à chaque foulée.

Bon contact au sol

Quatre pointes permanentes réduisent le poids de la plaque et créent une plateforme large et plate pour plus de stabilité et de contact avec la piste.

Plaque en carbone

La plaque en carbone est réactive et permet d'alléger la chaussure. Design incurvé pour une sensation de propulsion.

Quoi de neuf ?

Le milieu du pied et l'avant-pied légèrement plus larges que sur la version précédente améliorent la sensation de stabilité dans les lignes droites et surtout dans les virages.

Détails du produit

  • Couleur affichée : Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Article : FZ9315-600

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (18)

4.4 étoiles

  • Hot, fast, expensive, probably worth it for competitions

    Mother of Dragons

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The title says it all. This is a shoe for a competitive mid-distance track runner, not for regular mortals. Last year's pair tore at the shoe lace hole. Being careful this year not to make the same mistake again as these shoes are made out of whispers, mesh, and carbon. They're worn for competition.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Dragonfly 2 Elites Pretty Good

    Orlandoa7f51b6c8db64dff870d5257d71cb13e

    Shoes pretty good main difference from the regular dragonfly’s is the cushion on the feel. It definitely feels a little smoother and lighter. My only critique was that I don’t always need new spikes but I love some of the older colorways but the colors change so quickly that sometimes you just have to get whatever color.

  • Fastest shoes on the market!

    Xctf

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] They do not hold up well at all. They are almost disposable. My son has to get a new pair every 4 races. That being said, they are the fastest shoes on the market. These are racing spikes, so obviously, they aren’t designed for comfort.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Pointes d'athlétisme Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

219,99 €
Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus

Notre chaussure de course à pointes la plus réputée.

Conçue pour

Athlétisme

Type d'épreuve

Course longue distance de 1500 m à 10 000 m

Poids de la chaussure

Environ 130 g (pointure 42 pour femme et pour homme)

Caractéristiques techniques

Poids de la chaussure

Environ 130 g (pointure 42 pour femme et pour homme)

Avec

Mousse ZoomX et plaque Flyplate en fibre de carbone

Quelles sont les nouveautés ?

    • Pour la première fois, la Dragonfly intègre une plaque en fibre de carbone sur toute la longueur. Résultat : une plaque plus réactive et plus de légèreté. Le design incurvé donne une sensation de propulsion, même en cas de fatigue en fin de course.
    • Le système d'amorti sur toute la longueur avec la mousse la plus légère et résiliente de Nike. La semelle intermédiaire ZoomX et la nouvelle méthode de fabrication améliorent encore le stockage et le retour d'énergie.
    • Le milieu du pied et l'avant-pied légèrement plus larges que sur la version précédente améliorent la sensation de stabilité dans les lignes droites et surtout dans les virages.

Caractéristiques haute performance

  • Empeigne technique

    De nouveaux fils et une nouvelle empeigne technique améliorent la respirabilité et le confort. L'empeigne épouse la forme du pied. Conçue pour aller encore plus loin, elle est tellement confortable qu'elle se fait oublier. Le talon renforcé améliore la stabilité.

  • Mousse ZoomX

    La mousse ZoomX sur toute la longueur (notre mousse la plus légère et la plus résistante) donne un retour d'énergie incroyable à chaque foulée.

  • Bon contact au sol

    Quatre pointes permanentes réduisent le poids de la plaque et créent une plateforme large et plate pour plus de stabilité et de contact avec la piste.

  • Plaque en carbone

    La plaque en carbone réactive permet d'alléger la chaussure. Le design incurvé crée une sensation de propulsion.

Complète ton look