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Chaussure Nike Air Superfly pour femme - Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Noir

Nike Air Superfly

Chaussure pour femme

30 % de réduction
Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Noir
Light Khaki/Light Army
Vast Grey/Photon Dust/Dark Smoke Grey/Barely Rose
Metallic Silver/Noir
Burgundy Crush/Tattoo/University Blue
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Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

La Superfly inaugure une nouvelle ère dans le design inspiré du running. Elle sort tout droit de nos archives avec une nouvelle unité Air et un style revisité. La forme basse et le motif de la semelle extérieure renvoient à ses origines sur la piste d'athlétisme. Et les finitions texturées ? Elles font passer ton look à la vitesse supérieure.


  • Couleur affichée : Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Noir
  • Article : IB5824-001

Nike Air Superfly

30 % de réduction

La Superfly inaugure une nouvelle ère dans le design inspiré du running. Elle sort tout droit de nos archives avec une nouvelle unité Air et un style revisité. La forme basse et le motif de la semelle extérieure renvoient à ses origines sur la piste d'athlétisme. Et les finitions texturées ? Elles font passer ton look à la vitesse supérieure.

Avantages

  • Empeigne en cuir perforé avec détails en daim pour plus de respirabilité et de durabilité.
  • Construction à bords bruts autour du col pour plus de texture.
  • Technologie Nike Air au talon, qui absorbe les chocs et offre un amorti optimal à chaque pas.
  • Semelle extérieure en caoutchouc pour une adhérence optimale, motif à l'avant-pied qui rappelle les pointes d'athlétisme.

Détails du produit

  • Couleur affichée : Metallic Silver/Anthracite/Volt/Noir
  • Article : IB5824-001

Nike Air

Véritable révolution, la technologie Nike Air absorbe les chocs pour un super amorti à chaque pas. Elle a été conçue pour réduire le poids de la chaussure sans sacrifier ses performances, préserver les athlètes et la durée de vie du produit.

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (34)

4.3 étoiles

  • Great buy. Very comfortable.

    MaimaiT395176293

    Very comfortable shoes. Won’t leave a blister, material is very soft. True to size. I went with my feet measurement as to the sizing because it says runs small but i still went with my usual size in my nike shoes and it just fits right. I have a few nike shoes and it does vary with the sizing, depending on the style of the shoes. I would not recommend if your feet is wide since it fits snug. The main reason why I was drawn to this shoes is the slip on design. Wasn’t hard to put on. Overall, this is a good buy for me and would recommend to others.

  • Stylish

    glaej758257504

    Very nice stylish and comfortable. Love the feel and made durable

  • The most Comfortable footwear ever .

    Brenda36cc370d6bdd4bde9cbb7c4b41d506b8

    They are very comfortable so far I ordered for 6 in different colors, the Cow pattern was a conversation piece in Whole Foods I go so much compliment and said where I buy them. I wear a 9 . I when up half size . I like good comfortable footwear and these are it for me.

Chaussure Nike Air Superfly pour femme

Nike Air Superfly

30 % de réduction
Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus

Complète ton look

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