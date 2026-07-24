triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 sur 12
Bien noté
Chaussure de trail ACG Zegama Trail pour femme - Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Noir

ACG Zegama Trail

Chaussure de trail pour femme

169,99 €
Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Noir
Ghost/Sea Glass/Smoke Grey/Cement Grey
Cream II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
Noir/Safety Orange/Anthracite/Summit White
Barely Green/Tattoo/Silver Lilac
Spruce Fog/Sea Glass/Noir/Black Spruce
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement
  • Couleur affichée : Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Noir
  • Article : HV8115-103

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €

Une chaussure de trail de confiance prend la place qui lui revient dans la gamme ACG. Et elle arrive avec quelques améliorations pour toutes les situations. La ACG Zegama légère et ultra-amortie combine encore plus d'adhérence et encore plus d'espace pour les orteils afin d'offrir un confort et un contrôle durables sur les terrains accidentés et hors route. Montées abruptes, virages en épingle, descentes, la Zegama est conçue pour tout affronter. Et toi ?

Encore plus d'amorti

La semelle intermédiaire améliorée intègre plus de mousse ZoomX ultralégère directement sous le pied, pour un amorti maximal. La mousse Cushlon 3.0 assure protection contre les chocs, confort et stabilité sur les surfaces de sentiers inégales.

Liberté de mouvement

Conçus spécifiquement pour le trail, l'avant-pied et l'espace pour les orteils plus spacieux permettent à tes pieds de s'étaler pour une plus grande stabilité sur les terrains difficiles.

Cheville améliorée

Pour éviter que les débris ne pénètrent dans la chaussure, le col de cheville amélioré est doté d'un tissu extensible pour un ajustement plus conforme, 1:1 autour de ton talon.

Adhérence fiable, contrôle maximal

La semelle extérieure Vibram® MegaGrip avec technologie à ergots assure une adhérence inégalée sur des sentiers de différentes conditions.

Plus d'avantages

Légère et résistante, l'empeigne en mesh est conçue pour faire face aux terrains les plus difficiles.

Détails du produit

  • Poids : env. 271 g (pointure 39 pour femme)
  • Drop : 4 mm
  • Couleur affichée : Summit White/Phantom/Safety Orange/Noir
  • Article : HV8115-103

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (22)

4.7 étoiles

  • W Nike Acg Zegama Trail Shoe

    Zee

    The shoes deliver a true-to-size fit with thick foam cushioning that absorbs heavy impact and reduces fatigue on rough terrain. Deep rubber lugs bite confidently into mud and rock, while the breathable mesh upper stands up to abrasive brush. The best feature is the plush cushioning paired with aggressive, reliable traction. However, the ankle collar is initially stiff and needs a short break-in period.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Trail Shoes

    Lex

    These are very comfortable. I like how my feet don’t feel cramped when using them. It is true to size. It is very cushioned and has good support.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pretty solid

    Akc14

    This is a pretty solid shoe! I normally size up 1/2 a size (im an 8.5 but usually get a 9) when it comes to running shoes but I feel as if you can stick to your normal size. Theres a lot ankle support which is really nice when you’re running on some uneven surfaces (on trails). The opening isn’t restrictive either.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Chaussure de trail ACG Zegama Trail pour femme

ACG Zegama Trail

169,99 €
Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus

Confort à toute épreuve. Une chaussure très souple pour des trails très durs.

Conçue pour

Trail

Terrain

Très technique

Amorti

Maximal

Poids de la chaussure

Env. 271 g (pointure 39 pour femme)

Drop

4 mm

Caractéristiques techniques

Poids de la chaussure

Env. 271 g (pointure 39 pour femme)

Drop

4 mm

Avec

Mousse ZoomX, mousse Cushlon 3.0 et Vibram® MegaGrip

Caractéristiques haute performance

  • Encore plus d'amorti

    La semelle intermédiaire améliorée intègre plus de mousse ZoomX ultra-légère directement sous le pied, pour un amorti maximal. Une couche de mousse Cushlon 3.0 permet de protéger des chocs et offre encore plus de confort et de stabilité sur les terrains accidentés.

  • Plus d'espace pour les orteils

    Conçu spécifiquement pour le trail, l'avant-pied a été élargi pour offrir plus d'espace aux orteils. Tu as toute la place qu'il te faut pour tes appuis et tu gagnes en stabilité sur les terrains difficiles.

  • Col de cheville amélioré

    Pour éviter que les débris ne pénètrent dans la chaussure, on a amélioré le col de cheville en intégrant un tissu extensible, pour un ajustement parfait tout autour du talon.

  • Adhérence fiable, contrôle maximal

    La semelle extérieure éprouvée en Vibram® MegaGrip et sa technologie à ergots assurent une adhérence inégalée sur tous types de sentiers.

Addie Bracy

« L'amorti est souple sans être trop mou. On ne sacrifie pas la fiabilité au profit d'une plus grande rigidité. C'est le bon équilibre entre rigidité et souplesse. »

Addie Bracy

Athlète ACG, triple détentrice du titre de « Mountain Runner of the Year » aux États-Unis

Complète ton look

Item 3 of 7