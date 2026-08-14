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Chaussure de golf Air Jordan Mule - Noir/Blanc/Medium Grey

Air Jordan Mule

Chaussure de golf

109,99 €
Noir/Blanc/Medium Grey
Blanc/Varsity Red/Noir
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

Glisse le pied dans la toute nouvelle Jordan 1 G Mule avant ou après ta partie, pour aller boire un coup et te remonter le moral après un mauvais score ou pour te préparer pour la partie à venir. Elle est facilement accessible, originale et affiche un style et un confort intemporels signés Jordan.


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Blanc/Medium Grey
  • Article : FJ1214-003

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €

Glisse le pied dans la toute nouvelle Jordan 1 G Mule avant ou après ta partie, pour aller boire un coup et te remonter le moral après un mauvais score ou pour te préparer pour la partie à venir. Elle est facilement accessible, originale et affiche un style et un confort intemporels signés Jordan.

Style mule

Avec sa forme de mule, tu peux la mettre sans les mains après avoir enlevé tes chaussures à pointes sur le parking. Tu peux aussi la porter simplement pour faire quelques courses rapides au magasin.

Mousse moelleuse

La mousse moelleuse à mémoire de forme se trouve directement sous le pied pour plus d'amorti. Cette chaussure est donc parfaite pour aller faire des courses avant une partie ou pour se détendre après avoir enchaîné les birdies.

Languette en cuir

La languette à gousset en cuir synthétique laisse entrer facilement le pied dans la chaussure et reste bien en place quand tu marches. Elle est confortable au contact de la cheville et se nettoie facilement.

Plus d'avantages

  • Le cuir pleine fleur est percé de petits trous pour une meilleure respirabilité.
  • La semelle extérieure assure une adhérence exceptionnelle pour aller et revenir du parcours de golf.

Détails du produit

  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Blanc/Medium Grey
  • Article : FJ1214-003

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (173)

4.7 étoiles

  • Favorite sneaker ever!

    KimberlyM147332194

    I usually don't like Nike because they are not comfortable on my feet, usually big and bulky, heavy, or too narrow. But these are my favorite sneakers ever. I wear them almost every day, they are perfect for going to pilates to just slide them off. My go to when running errands, can just slip them on and go. I wish they would come out with more lighter colors like white with colored checks, so they can go with more. Since there isn't a women's option, they should make more unisex colors.

  • Mules are the best !!!

    Hal517604722

    These mules are awesome shoes ,I like them so much I have three pairs and plan on a fourth! I normally wear a 10.5 but in Jordans I go up a half size , especially the mules or your heel will be riding on the end of the shoe . So I wear an 11 in these and they are the most comfortable shoe I own .

  • jean-Philippem490234932

    Top 👍 Très confortable. Ne pas hésiter

Chaussure de golf Air Jordan Mule

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €
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