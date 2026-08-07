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Chaussure de basket Book 2 "Tigers" - Midnight Navy/Blanc/Midnight Navy

Book 2 "Tigers"

Chaussure de basket

159,99 €
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

Devin Booker représente The Mitten, haut et fort. Cette édition spéciale Book 2 rend hommage à son État d'origine en arborant l'emblématique vieux D anglais reconnaissable par tout fan de baseball, qui symbolise la force et la ténacité incarnées par le « 313 ».


  • Couleur affichée : Midnight Navy/Blanc/Midnight Navy
  • Article : IM4667-400

Book 2 "Tigers"

159,99 €

Devin Booker représente The Mitten, haut et fort. Cette édition spéciale Book 2 rend hommage à son État d'origine en arborant l'emblématique vieux D anglais reconnaissable par tout fan de baseball, qui symbolise la force et la ténacité incarnées par le « 313 ».

Zoom, Zoom !

On a déplacé l'unité Air Zoom du talon à l'avant-pied pour une réactivité plus près du sol. Le motif d'adhérence à chevrons remis au goût du jour a été inspiré par l'amour de Book pour l'Air Force 1, s'inspirant des cercles de pivot des anneaux traditionnels qui offrent adhérence et résistance.

Empeigne légère

L'empeigne en matériau synthétique léger et durable disparaît sur ton pied. Elle vous aide, toi et Book, à tenir bon pendant le quatrième quart-temps et même après.

Tenue ajustée

Un système de sangle au milieu du pied offre une sécurité confortable et douce pour des changements de direction rapides et des pivots soudains que Book aime exécuter.

Détails du produit

  • Couleur affichée : Midnight Navy/Blanc/Midnight Navy
  • Article : IM4667-400

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (4)

5 étoiles

  • MLB collab. Superior!

    Erice15427a59e2d4fcdaa8b251b5aec1d17

    If you love Navy these are so beautiful. The D , mlb collab is awesome. And if I’m lost in Detroit there’s maps of downtown on the inserts ,They are very reflective also, idk how these aren’t going for $300 on stock x lol. I was afraid of going true to size but got 11 and after a few hours it’s the best fit instead of going up half size and possible slippage could occur. 10/10 with these. I’m a fan because you can hoop in these or go out in them. Clean classic look from Book!

  • Best Book 2 made

    Georgek435690584

    Nike made these right the fit the comfortability the look the color is on point and the Old English D 👌 perfect Book 2

  • Love these shoes!

    Shane506981357

    Love these shoes the way they look the attention to detail when it comes to my home city where I grew up! They come with different laces! These are for sure my new Tigers 🐅 game day shoes for the rest of my life! They are very comfortable, made very well.

Chaussure de basket Book 2 "Tigers"

Book 2 "Tigers"

159,99 €
Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus

Comme Book, prends le contrôle du jeu et exploite ta rapidité à l'avant-pied pour imposer ton tempo.

Avantage

Vitesse réactive

Ressenti du terrain

Base basse et stable

Conçue pour

Accélérations et décélérations

Maintien

Ajusté

Caractéristiques techniques

Poids de la chaussure

Environ 450 g (pointure 42,5 pour homme)

Drop

Environ 6 mm

Quoi de neuf ?

    • L'unité Air Zoom a été déplacée du talon à l'avant-pied pour plus de réactivité, et donc de vitesse.
    • L'empeigne légère et la coupe près du sol offrent de meilleures sensations sur le parquet.
    • Le système de laçage au milieu du pied enveloppe et maintient parfaitement.
    • La mousse Cushlon 3.0 et la semelle de propreté confortable assurent un amorti souple et stable.
    • Le motif d'adhérence à chevrons moucheté avec des détails en forme de soleil permet d'effectuer des arrêts nets et des accélérations fulgurantes.

Caractéristiques haute performance

  • Contrôle de la vitesse

    L'unité Air Zoom au niveau du talon a été transférée à l'avant-pied pour un effet « turbo ». Plus rien ne t'arrêtera sur le terrain.

  • Sur le ballon en un clin d'œil

    Le système de laçage au milieu du pied repensé, associé à une empeigne moulée, apporte plus de stabilité lors des changements de direction et des pivots.

  • Suis le tempo

    Avec une empeigne plus légère que sur la Book 1 et une sensation de proximité avec le terrain, cette chaussure te permet de garder stabilité et équilibre lors des hésitations et des step-backs.

Derrière le design

Devin Booker

« C'était super important pour moi de ressentir le parquet et d'être un peu plus proche du sol. »

Devin Booker

Arrière, Phoenix Suns

Complète ton look

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