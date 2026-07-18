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Chaussettes montantes Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paires) - Multicolore

Nike Everyday Elevated

Chaussettes mi-mollet (3 paires)

19,99 €
Chaussettes montantes Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paires) - Multicolore
Chaussettes montantes Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paires) - Multicolore
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Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

Améliore ton quotidien. Nous avons pris nos chaussettes emblématiques et les avons améliorées dans tous les sens. Des fils plus doux qui conservent leur forme, un amorti semblable à un nuage pour un confort ultime et un ajustement amélioré qui reste bien en place dans ta chaussure, à chaque pas que tu fais. Les motifs Nike Court te permettent de porter ce look hors du terrain.


  • Couleur affichée : Multicolore
  • Article : IH8633-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Améliore ton quotidien. Nous avons pris nos chaussettes emblématiques et les avons améliorées dans tous les sens. Des fils plus doux qui conservent leur forme, un amorti semblable à un nuage pour un confort ultime et un ajustement amélioré qui reste bien en place dans ta chaussure, à chaque pas que tu fais. Les motifs Nike Court te permettent de porter ce look hors du terrain.

Avantages

  • Le rembourrage au niveau du talon et de la plante du pied garantit un confort optimal.
  • Le soutien technique de la voûte plantaire et la coupe améliorée épousent la forme du pied pour une sensation de confort et de maintien incomparable.
  • Les orteils et le talon renforcés sont conçus pour résister à l'usure quotidienne.
  • Technologie Nike Dri-FIT pour garder les pieds au sec et offrir un maximum de confort.
  • Mesh intégral sur le dessus du pied pour plus de respirabilité.
  • La taille cousue sous le pied évite les erreurs de les erreurs en les rangeant.

Détails du produit

  • 67 % coton / 30 % polyester / 3 % élasthanne
  • Lavable en machine
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Multicolore
  • Article : IH8633-901

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (5)

3.4 étoiles

  • Already falling apart after 1 use

    AmaliaV745713077

    Was really excited to get these socks as they look and feel quite slick. However, these are sadly not very durable, which is disappointing given the premium price tag. I wore them once, and after a wash the fabric has already deteriorated considerably and there is almost a hole over the heel. I submitted a request under the warranty and the response I received was that this was consistent with ‘normal’ wear and tear. As if these were disposable socks! Very poor from Nike.

  • shajua909556203

    Amazing material and comfort. Will continue to buys these from Now on.

  • Poorly made

    StephenL932579669

    Writing on sole broke apart after only a few hours wear walking around shops. Don’t hold much hope for the rest of the pairs

Chaussettes montantes Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paires)

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €
Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus

Complète ton look

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