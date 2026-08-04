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Casquette souple JDI Nike Club - Noir/Blanc

Nike Club

Casquette souple JDI

27,99 €
Noir/Blanc
Blanc/Noir
Sélectionner la tailleGuide des tailles
Retrait gratuit
Option « click and collect » disponible au moment du paiement

Lorsque tu cherches une touche finale à ta tenue, comme une pointe de couleur pour parfaire l'ensemble, la casquette Nike Club est idéale. Sa structure classique à six empiècements et sa conception souple et déstructurée offrent un confort décontracté tout au long de la journée. N'hésite pas, « Just Do It. »


  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Blanc
  • Article : FB5370-010

Nike Club

27,99 €

Lorsque tu cherches une touche finale à ta tenue, comme une pointe de couleur pour parfaire l'ensemble, la casquette Nike Club est idéale. Sa structure classique à six empiècements et sa conception souple et déstructurée offrent un confort décontracté tout au long de la journée. N'hésite pas, « Just Do It. »

Avantages

  • Tissu sergé en coton doux et lisse pour un confort optimal tout au long de la journée.
  • Modèle à six empiècements et de profondeur moyenne facile à assortir.
  • Fermeture à l'arrière réglable à l'aide d'une boucle métallique à trois crans et extrémité de l'attache arrière qui peut être insérée dans le bandeau.

Détails du produit

  • « Just Do It. » brodé sur la couronne
  • Logo Futura brodé à l'arrière
  • Œillets brodés
  • 100 % coton
  • Lavage à la main
  • Importé
  • Couleur affichée : Noir/Blanc
  • Article : FB5370-010

Livraison et retours

Pour les personnes n'étant pas membres Nike, la livraison standard coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 99 €. Pour les membres Nike, elle coûte 5 € pour les achats de moins de 50 €.

Retrait en magasin gratuit et retours gratuits sous 30 jours. Des exclusions s'appliquent.

Avis (91)

4.8 étoiles

  • Golf cap

    Jeff

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought a Nike cap at Dicks in Hoover, Al to take on once in a lifetime trip to Scotland. While playing The Old Course at St Andrew’s I wore this cap. My pictures will forever have me and this cap smiling on the 18 th green after the round. Way to go Dicks for carrying this cap which comfortably fit and added cool styling.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Awesome fit

    Michelle

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Finding a good fitting had can be tough. This one fits perfect and doesn’t make my head too hot. It’s great for playing outside with my kids and sports.

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hat

    DRYAN

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Fits perfectly and very comfortable. Great everyday hay

    Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours ou en échange d'une réduction.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Casquette souple JDI Nike Club

Nike Club

27,99 €
Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus

Complète ton look

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