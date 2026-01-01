Retour à la rechercheNike Serdika Mall (Partnered)Fermé • Ouvre à 10:0048 Sytniakovo Blvd.1505 SofiaSofia, 1505, BG359897000261Consulter l'itinéraireHoraires du magasinlun. - dim.: 10:00 - 22:00ServicesInformations concernant les retoursCe magasin n'accepte pas les retours de commandes passées sur Nike.com ou sur la Nike App.Bra Fit par Nike FitTrouver le modèle adapté est important. Choisis la brassière de sport adaptée à tes activités préférées.Magasins à proximitéRépertoire magasinsNike Store Sofia Paradise Center (Partnered)100 Cherni Vrah Blvd - Paradise CenterSofia, 1407, BGOuvre bientôt • Ouvre à 08:00Nike Outlet Mladost (Partnered)Okolovrasten pat 265Sofia, BU, 1000, BGFermé • Ouvre à 10:00Nike Store Plovdiv Mall (Partnered)8 Perushtitsa str.Plovdiv, 4002, BGOuvre bientôt • Ouvre à 08:00