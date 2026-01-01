NIKE - Doha City Centre

NIKE - Doha City Centre

Fermé • Ouvre demain à 10:00

Umm Salal Mohammad, Ad Dawḩah, Qatar.

DOHA, Doha, 00000, QA

97444377987

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Horaires du magasin

lun. - mer.: 10:00 - 22:00
jeu. - ven.: 10:00 - 00:00
sam. - dim.: 10:00 - 22:00

Services

  • Informations concernant les retours

    Informations concernant les retours

    Ce magasin n'accepte pas les retours de commandes passées sur Nike.com ou sur la Nike App.

  • Bra Fit par Nike Fit

    Bra Fit par Nike Fit

    Trouver le modèle adapté est important. Choisis la brassière de sport adaptée à tes activités préférées.

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