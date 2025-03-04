  1. Futbol
Phantom GX & Luna Football Boots

Nike United Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike United Phantom GX 2 Elite Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
269,99 €
Nike United Phantom Luna 2 Elite
Nike United Phantom Luna 2 Elite Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm de perfil alt
289,99 €
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
Supervendes
259,99 €
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite Botes de futbol FG de perfil alt
279,99 €
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
269,99 €
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol MG de perfil baix
89,99 €
Nike Jr. Phantom GX 2 Academy "Erling Haaland"
Nike Jr. Phantom GX 2 Academy "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos de perfil baix - Nen/a
69,99 €
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a gespa artificial
Supervendes
259,99 €
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Botes de futbol SG de perfil baix
269,99 €
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a moqueta-turf
89,99 €
Nike Jr. Phantom GX 2 Academy "Erling Haaland"
Nike Jr. Phantom GX 2 Academy "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol per a moqueta-turf de perfil baix - Nen/a
69,99 €
Nike United Phantom GX 2 Academy
Nike United Phantom GX 2 Academy Botes de futbol MG de perfil baix
89,99 €
Nike United Phantom Luna 2 Academy
Nike United Phantom Luna 2 Academy Botes de futbol de perfil alt per a terrenys diversos
99,99 €
Nike United Jr. Phantom Luna 2 Academy
Nike United Jr. Phantom Luna 2 Academy Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm de perfil alt - Nen/a
74,99 €
Nike United Jr. Phantom GX 2 Academy
Nike United Jr. Phantom GX 2 Academy Botes de futbol per a terrenys diversos de perfil baix - Nen/a
64,99 €
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy Botes de futbol SG de perfil baix
Materials sostenibles
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
Nike Jr. Phantom Luna 2 Club
Nike Jr. Phantom Luna 2 Club Botes de futbol MG de perfil alt - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
Materials sostenibles
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Pro
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Pro Botes de futbol FG de perfil alt
Materials sostenibles
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a gespa artificial
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Academy
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Academy Botes de futbol MG de perfil alt
Materials sostenibles
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy Botes de futbol MG de perfil baix
Materials sostenibles
Nike Jr. Phantom GX 2 Club
Nike Jr. Phantom GX 2 Club Botes de futbol sala - Nen/a i nen/a petit/a
Materials sostenibles
49,99 €
Nike Phantom GX 2 Pro
Nike Phantom GX 2 Pro Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
Materials sostenibles
159,99 €

Phantom football boots: the innovation never stops

Our Nike Phantom football boots are set to change the game. Expect aerodynamic Flyknit shapes, flexible fabrics and ultra-grippy soles. We've got a range of sizes to suit every sporty member of the family, from adult kicks to junior fits.

Giving you optimum grip and serious power on the pitch, Phantom football boots are a great choice for aspiring players. Look out for raised patterning to the uppers, delivering optimal spin to control the flight of the ball. Then there's the off-centre lacing that creates a clean strike zone. So, now you can dribble, pass and shoot with nothing in your way.

When it comes to choosing the perfect pair, consider your playing surface. We've got Nike Phantom designs for firm pitches, indoor courts, soft turf and even artificial grass. And for ultimate versatility, opt for a multi-ground pair to take on natural and synthetic pitches in your stride. Looking for something a little more personal? Our custom Phantom football boots can be tailor-made to be as unique as you.