Xarxes socials i publicitat

Les galetes de les xarxes socials t'ofereixen la possibilitat de connectar-te a les xarxes socials i de compartir-hi contingut des del nostre lloc web. Les galetes de publicitat (de tercers) recullen informació per adaptar la publicitat segons els teus interessos, dins i fora dels llocs web de Nike. En alguns casos, aquestes galetes també processen les teves dades personals. Per obtenir més informació sobre el processament de les dades personals, consulta la nostra Política de privadesa i galetes. Si anul·les la selecció d'aquestes galetes, potser veuràs publicitat que no serà rellevant per a tu o no podràs enllaçar correctament amb les xarxes socials, com ara Facebook o Twitter, ni compartir-hi contingut.