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Nike Cyber Monday Calçat 2026

Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Botes de futbol per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Nike Tiempo Reactgato Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
Nike Tiempo Reactgato
Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
30 % de descompte
Sabrina 3 "Infinite"
Sabrina 3 "Infinite" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Sabrina 3 "Infinite"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Sabatilles - Home
Supervendes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua"
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol per a gespa artificial
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite "Erling Haaland"
Botes de futbol per a gespa artificial
30 % de descompte
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" Sabatilles de bàsquet
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Sabatilles de bàsquet
Tatum 4 SE
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Sabatilles - Nen/a petit/a
Materials reciclats
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Sabatilles - Nen/a petit/a
30 % de descompte
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Shox R4
Nike Shox R4 Sabatilles - Home
Supervendes
Nike Shox R4
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Sabatilles - Home
Nike P-6000
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
Nike Tiempo Streetgato PRM
Botes de futbol sala de perfil baix
30 % de descompte
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Sabatilles impermeables de running de carretera - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Sabatilles impermeables de running de carretera - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Botes de futbol de perfil baix per a terreny ferm
30 % de descompte
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Sabatilles - Home
Supervendes
Nike Air Max Plus
Sabatilles - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol per a gespa artificial
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro "Erling Haaland"
Botes de futbol per a gespa artificial
30 % de descompte
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland"
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland" Botes de futbol sala - Nen/a
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy "Erling Haaland"
Botes de futbol sala - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Sabatilles de training - Dona
Supervendes
Nike Flex Train
Sabatilles de training - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Sabatilles de running - Home
Nike Initiator
Sabatilles de running - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Sabatilles de training - Dona
Nike In-Season TR 14
Sabatilles de training - Dona
30 % de descompte

Nike Cyber Monday deals for shoes 2026: step out with confidence

Put an extra spring in your step when you shop our Nike Cyber Monday shoe sale. Whether you're heading out for a run, warming up for the court or getting ready for your commute, we've got you covered. Plus, sizes for all ages mean everyone can be part of the team. Durable materials mean your pair will go the distance, while a range of styles makes it easy to find something to suit you. Underfoot, smart traction patterns give you plenty of grip on wet or uneven surfaces—so there's nothing stopping you from taking on your next challenge.


Want exceptional cushioning underfoot? Pick a pair of Nike Cyber Monday trainers featuring our clever Max Air units. Originally designed for performance running, you can find them across a range of styles for workouts and beyond. Pockets of air in the soles respond to your stride, giving you a personalised experience. By reducing the impact of your strike, you can move harder for longer and are less likely to sustain an injury. You'll also find springy foam engineered to give you extra bounce. Plus, cushioning on cuffs and tongues makes your shoes comfortable from the top to the toe.