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Tights & Leggings With Pockets

(31)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Leggings de 7/8 i cintura alta sense costures frontals - Dona
+2
Materials reciclats
Nike Universa
Leggings de 7/8 i cintura alta sense costures frontals - Dona
109,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Malles ciclistes de cintura alta i 13 cm sense costures frontals - Dona
Supervendes
Nike Universa
Malles ciclistes de cintura alta i 13 cm sense costures frontals - Dona
69,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Malles de running de 7/8 de cintura alta amb butxaques - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Swift
Malles de running de 7/8 de cintura alta amb butxaques - Dona
89,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Pantalons curts de running cenyits amb cintura alta i butxaques de 10 cm - Dona
Supervendes
Nike Swift
Pantalons curts de running cenyits amb cintura alta i butxaques de 10 cm - Dona
64,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Leggings de longitud completa i cintura alta sense costures frontals - Dona
+1
Nike Zenvy
Leggings de longitud completa i cintura alta sense costures frontals - Dona
99,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Leggings capri de cintura alta - Dona
Supervendes
Nike Zenvy
Leggings capri de cintura alta - Dona
89,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Malles ciclistes de cintura alta sense costures frontals de 20 cm - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Universa
Malles ciclistes de cintura alta sense costures frontals de 20 cm - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Malles ciclistes de cintura alta de 13 cm - Dona
Nike Zenvy
Malles ciclistes de cintura alta de 13 cm - Dona
59,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Leggings de longitud completa i cintura alta - Dona
+1
Materials reciclats
Nike One Seamless Front
Leggings de longitud completa i cintura alta - Dona
49,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Leggings de 7/8 i cintura alta sense costures frontals - Dona
+3
Nike Zenvy
Leggings de 7/8 i cintura alta sense costures frontals - Dona
99,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Leggings de 66 cm - Dona
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Leggings de 66 cm - Dona
119,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Pantalons curts de cintura alta Dri-FIT de 15 cm - Dona
Materials reciclats
Jordan Sport
Pantalons curts de cintura alta Dri-FIT de 15 cm - Dona
49,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Leggings de cintura alta - Nena
Nike Mavn
Leggings de cintura alta - Nena
74,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Malles ciclistes Dri-FIT de 13 cm - Nena
Materials reciclats
Nike One
Malles ciclistes Dri-FIT de 13 cm - Nena
27,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Leggings de cintura alta Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials reciclats
Jordan Sport
Leggings de cintura alta Dri-FIT - Dona
59,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Leggings acampanats de cintura alta sense costures frontals - Dona
Nike Zenvy
Leggings acampanats de cintura alta sense costures frontals - Dona
109,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Leggings de cintura alta Dri-FIT - Nena
Materials reciclats
Nike One
Leggings de cintura alta Dri-FIT - Nena
32,99 €
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Pantalons curts de tennis Dri-FIT amb butxaques - Dona
Materials reciclats
NikeCourt
Pantalons curts de tennis Dri-FIT amb butxaques - Dona
44,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Pantalons curts de trail running de 10 cm amb cintura alta Dri-FIT - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike ACG
Pantalons curts de trail running de 10 cm amb cintura alta Dri-FIT - Dona
69,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Leggings acampanats Dri-FIT - Nena
Materials reciclats
Nike One
Leggings acampanats Dri-FIT - Nena
34,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Malles de 7/8 amb cintura alta - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike One
Malles de 7/8 amb cintura alta - Dona
49,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Pantalons curts de running cenyits de cintura alta de 10 cm - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Tempo
Pantalons curts de running cenyits de cintura alta de 10 cm - Dona
37,99 €
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Malles de trail running de mitja llargada Dri-FIT ADV - Home
Materials reciclats
ACG Lava Loops
Malles de trail running de mitja llargada Dri-FIT ADV - Home
84,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Malles Dri-FIT de running - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Miler
Malles Dri-FIT de running - Home
69,99 €
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray"
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray" Malles de trail running Dri-FIT ADV - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray"
Malles de trail running Dri-FIT ADV - Home
109,99 €
Nike Lunar Ray
Nike Lunar Ray Malles de running Dri-FIT ADV - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Lunar Ray
Malles de running Dri-FIT ADV - Home
109,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Malles de running de mitja llargada Dri- FIT ADV - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike AeroSwift
Malles de running de mitja llargada Dri- FIT ADV - Home
84,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Leggings acampanats Dri-FIT - Nena
Materials reciclats
Nike One
Leggings acampanats Dri-FIT - Nena
44,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Leggings de longitud completa i cintura alta - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike One
Leggings de longitud completa i cintura alta - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Malles - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Pro Warm
Malles - Home
20 % de descompte
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Malles Dri-FIT de fitnes - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Pro
Malles Dri-FIT de fitnes - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray"
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray" Malles de trail running Dri-FIT ADV - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike ACG "Lunar Ray"
Malles de trail running Dri-FIT ADV - Home
109,99 €
Nike Lunar Ray
Nike Lunar Ray Malles de running Dri-FIT ADV - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Lunar Ray
Malles de running Dri-FIT ADV - Home
109,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Malles de running de mitja llargada Dri- FIT ADV - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike AeroSwift
Malles de running de mitja llargada Dri- FIT ADV - Home
84,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Leggings acampanats Dri-FIT - Nena
Materials reciclats
Nike One
Leggings acampanats Dri-FIT - Nena
44,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Leggings de longitud completa i cintura alta - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike One
Leggings de longitud completa i cintura alta - Dona
30 % de descompte
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Malles - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Pro Warm
Malles - Home
20 % de descompte
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Malles Dri-FIT de fitnes - Home
Materials reciclats
Nike Pro
Malles Dri-FIT de fitnes - Home
30 % de descompte

Tights and leggings with pockets: move with freedom

Nike tights and leggings with pockets blend sportswear innovation and practical design. You need total freedom to push through your walls and our gym leggings with pockets deliver just that. They fit like a second skin and stretch in all directions, so you can deal with whatever your training throws at you.

Whether you're running a marathon or doing sprints, our workout leggings with pockets give you the support you need. These high-tech sports leggings compress your muscles to increase blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. Our sports leggings with pockets let you keep all your essentials safely stored too, so you can stay focused on what matters.

All our designs are made with your performance in mind, and our world-class Dri-FIT leggings cleverly wick moisture away from the skin so you stay dry as you work up a sweat. Go for styles made with Nike Infinalon fabric for an extra layer of support, and high-waisted running tights for an ultra-flattering fit. Or, choose womens' sports leggings with pockets and punched mesh to increase airflow and help you smash your goals in total comfort.

What is the back pocket in leggings for?

The back pocket in leggings is a place to store your essentials, such as your keys or bank card, while you work out. Drop-in pockets are ideal for stuff you may want in a hurry, like your phone. Meanwhile, some leggings have zip-closed pockets that keep valuables secure. In our leggings, you'll find pockets in easy-access areas, including on the front of the leg or the back of the waistband.