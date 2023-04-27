Omet per passar al contingut principal
      Roba
        2. /
      Pantalons I Malles
        3. /
      Malles I Leggings

      Tights & Leggings With Pockets

      Malles I Leggings
      (0)
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Leggings de cintura mitjana amb butxaques de running - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Epic Fast
      Leggings de cintura mitjana amb butxaques de running - Dona
      54,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Leggings de longitud completa, cintura alta i subjecció ferma amb butxaques - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Go
      Leggings de longitud completa, cintura alta i subjecció ferma amb butxaques - Dona
      99,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Leggings de longitud completa, cintura mitjana i subjecció ferma amb butxaques - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Go
      Leggings de longitud completa, cintura mitjana i subjecció ferma amb butxaques - Dona
      99,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Leggings de 7/8 de cintura mitjana i subjecció ferma amb butxaques - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Go
      Leggings de 7/8 de cintura mitjana i subjecció ferma amb butxaques - Dona
      99,99 €
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Leggings curts de cintura mitjana de running - Dona
      Nike Fast
      Leggings curts de cintura mitjana de running - Dona
      49,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Pantalons curts de ciclisme de cintura mitjana i subjecció ferma de 20 cm amb butxaques - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Go
      Pantalons curts de ciclisme de cintura mitjana i subjecció ferma de 20 cm amb butxaques - Dona
      64,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Leggings de 7/8 de cintura alta i subjecció ferma amb butxaques - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Go
      Leggings de 7/8 de cintura alta i subjecció ferma amb butxaques - Dona
      99,99 €
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Leggings de 7/8 de cintura mitjana amb estampat de running - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Leggings de 7/8 de cintura mitjana amb estampat de running - Dona
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Leggings amb cintura mitjana - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike One Luxe
      Leggings amb cintura mitjana - Dona
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Leggings amb cintura mitjana - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike One Luxe
      Leggings amb cintura mitjana - Dona
      74,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Leggings de disseny cropped de cintura mitjana i subjecció ferma amb butxaques - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Go
      Leggings de disseny cropped de cintura mitjana i subjecció ferma amb butxaques - Dona
      94,99 €
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Pantalons curts de 18 cm amb cintura mitjana de running - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Fast
      Pantalons curts de 18 cm amb cintura mitjana de running - Dona
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Leggings curts de cintura mitjana de running - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Fast
      Leggings curts de cintura mitjana de running - Dona
      49,99 €
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Leggings de 7/8 de cintura alta i subjecció lleugera - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Zenvy
      Leggings de 7/8 de cintura alta i subjecció lleugera - Dona
      99,99 €
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Leggings de cintura mitjana amb butxaques de running - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Epic Fast
      Leggings de cintura mitjana amb butxaques de running - Dona
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Leggings de cintura alta, subjecció lleugera i longitud completa - Dona
      Supervendes
      Nike Zenvy
      Leggings de cintura alta, subjecció lleugera i longitud completa - Dona
      99,99 €
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Leggings de 7/8 de cintura mitjana i subjecció lleugera - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Zenvy
      Leggings de 7/8 de cintura mitjana i subjecció lleugera - Dona
      99,99 €
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Pantalons curts de cintura alta i subjecció lleugera de 20 cm de ciclisme - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Zenvy
      Pantalons curts de cintura alta i subjecció lleugera de 20 cm de ciclisme - Dona
      64,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Leggings de longitud completa, cintura alta i subjecció ferma amb butxaques (Talles grans) - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Go
      Leggings de longitud completa, cintura alta i subjecció ferma amb butxaques (Talles grans) - Dona
      99,99 €
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Pantalons curts - Nen
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Pantalons curts - Nen
      24,99 €
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Pantalons curts de cintura mitjana i subjecció lleugera de 20 cm de ciclisme - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Zenvy
      Pantalons curts de cintura mitjana i subjecció lleugera de 20 cm de ciclisme - Dona
      64,99 €
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Pantalons curts de ciclisme de cintura alta i subjecció ferma amb butxaques de 20 cm (talles grans) - Dona
      Materials sostenibles
      Nike Go
      Pantalons curts de ciclisme de cintura alta i subjecció ferma amb butxaques de 20 cm (talles grans) - Dona
      64,99 €
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Malles de 3/4 - Nen
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Malles de 3/4 - Nen
      29,99 €
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Malles - Nen
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Malles - Nen
      34,99 €

      Tights and leggings with pockets: move with freedom

      Nike tights and leggings with pockets blend sportswear innovation and practical design. You need total freedom to push through your walls and our gym leggings with pockets deliver just that. They fit like a second skin and stretch in all directions, so you can deal with whatever your training throws at you.

      Whether you're running a marathon or doing sprints, our workout leggings with pockets give you the support you need. These high-tech sports leggings compress your muscles to increase blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. Our sports leggings with pockets let you keep all your essentials safely stored too, so you can stay focused on what matters.

      All our designs are made with your performance in mind, and our world-class Dri-FIT leggings cleverly wick moisture away from the skin so you stay dry as you work up a sweat. Go for styles made with Nike Infinalon fabric for an extra layer of support, and high-waisted running tights for an ultra-flattering fit. Or, choose womens' sports leggings with pockets and punched mesh to increase airflow and help you smash your goals in total comfort.