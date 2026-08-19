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Bàsquet Nike Black Friday 2026

Sabrina 3 "Infinite"
Sabrina 3 "Infinite" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Sabrina 3 "Infinite"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
LeBron "Old Glory"
LeBron "Old Glory" Nike Samarreta de bàsquet - Home
LeBron "Old Glory"
Nike Samarreta de bàsquet - Home
30 % de descompte
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua"
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Giannis Freak 7 "Light Aqua"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" Sabatilles de bàsquet
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Jordan Poole"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Pantalons curts de 20 cm - Dona
Materials reciclats
Nike Pro 365
Pantalons curts de 20 cm - Dona
29 % de descompte
Sabrina 3 "Three"
Sabrina 3 "Three" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Sabrina 3 "Three"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
KD18 "International Blue"
KD18 "International Blue" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Producte esgotat
KD18 "International Blue"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
A'One "Stone Mauve"
A'One "Stone Mauve" Sabatilles de bàsquet d'A'ja Wilson
A'One "Stone Mauve"
Sabatilles de bàsquet d'A'ja Wilson
30 % de descompte
Nike Dominate 8P
Nike Dominate 8P Pilota de bàsquet
Nike Dominate 8P
Pilota de bàsquet
28 % de descompte
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Sabatilles de bàsquet
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Milwaukee Bucks Essential
Milwaukee Bucks Essential Samarreta Nike NBA - Home
Milwaukee Bucks Essential
Samarreta Nike NBA - Home
30 % de descompte
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Samarreta Nike NBA - Home
Chicago Bulls Essential
Samarreta Nike NBA - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike Everyday Playground 8P
Nike Everyday Playground 8P Pilota de bàsquet (desinflada)
Novetats
Nike Everyday Playground 8P
Pilota de bàsquet (desinflada)
30 % de descompte
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Rob Dillingham"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Rob Dillingham" Sabatilles de bàsquet
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Rob Dillingham"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings"
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings" Sabatilles de bàsquet
LeBron XXIII Elite "Hurt Feelings"
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Street Flare
Nike Street Flare Sabatilles de bàsquet
Nike Street Flare
Sabatilles de bàsquet
30 % de descompte
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Sabatilles - Nen/a petit/a
Materials reciclats
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Sabatilles - Nen/a petit/a
30 % de descompte
Memphis Grizzlies 2023/24 Icon Edition
Memphis Grizzlies 2023/24 Icon Edition Samarreta Nike NBA Swingman - Nen/a
Memphis Grizzlies 2023/24 Icon Edition
Samarreta Nike NBA Swingman - Nen/a
30 % de descompte
Kobe
Kobe Dessuadora amb caputxa de bàsquet de teixit Fleece Dri-FIT - Home
Materials reciclats
Kobe
Dessuadora amb caputxa de bàsquet de teixit Fleece Dri-FIT - Home
30 % de descompte
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Samarreta Jordan '85 NBA Statement - Home
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Samarreta Jordan '85 NBA Statement - Home
30 % de descompte
Nike
Nike Samarreta de bàsquet - Home
Nike
Samarreta de bàsquet - Home
30 % de descompte

Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys 2026: show your colours

Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.