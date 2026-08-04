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Nike Club Gorra JDI sense estructura - Negre/Blanc

Nike Club

Gorra JDI sense estructura

27,99 €
Negre/Blanc
Blanc/Negre
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Si necessites el toc final per al teu conjunt i un toc de color perquè tot lligui, la gorra Nike Club és l'accessori ideal. El disseny clàssic i suau de sis panells sense estructura proporciona un toc de comoditat informal durant tot el dia. No ho pensis més: Just Do It.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc
  • Model: FB5370-010

Nike Club

27,99 €

Si necessites el toc final per al teu conjunt i un toc de color perquè tot lligui, la gorra Nike Club és l'accessori ideal. El disseny clàssic i suau de sis panells sense estructura proporciona un toc de comoditat informal durant tot el dia. No ho pensis més: Just Do It.

Avantatges

  • El teixit de sarja de cotó ofereix la suavitat perfecta durant tot el dia.
  • El disseny de sis panells i profunditat mitjana combina fàcilment amb altres peces de roba.
  • El tancament posterior es pot regular amb la sivella metal·litzada de lliscament triple, mentre que la corretja posterior sobrant pot ficar-se còmodament sota la cinta absorbent.

Detalls del producte

  • Logotip "Just Do It." brodat a la corona
  • Logotip Futura brodat a la part posterior
  • Traus brodats
  • 100 % cotó
  • Rentar a mà
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Blanc
  • Model: FB5370-010

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (91)

4.8 estrelles

  • Golf cap

    Jeff

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought a Nike cap at Dicks in Hoover, Al to take on once in a lifetime trip to Scotland. While playing The Old Course at St Andrew’s I wore this cap. My pictures will forever have me and this cap smiling on the 18 th green after the round. Way to go Dicks for carrying this cap which comfortably fit and added cool styling.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Awesome fit

    Michelle

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Finding a good fitting had can be tough. This one fits perfect and doesn’t make my head too hot. It’s great for playing outside with my kids and sports.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hat

    DRYAN

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Fits perfectly and very comfortable. Great everyday hay

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Club Gorra JDI sense estructura

Nike Club

27,99 €

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