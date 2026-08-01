Club Chelsea FC Dessuadora de futbol amb caputxa Nike - Home

Missed the mark
jamesc221007928
New Nike hoodies have really missed the mark. They have gotten away from their classic fits. Hood on the hoodie is so insanely large and non functional. Medium is more like an XL.
No deixis que el fred t'aturi per animar el Chelsea FC. El teixit Fleece semiraspallat de densitat mitjana és una mica apelfat a l'interior i llis a l'exterior.
Chelsea FC Club
No deixis que el fred t'aturi per animar el Chelsea FC. El teixit Fleece semiraspallat de densitat mitjana és una mica apelfat a l'interior i llis a l'exterior.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
1 estrella
Missed the mark
jamesc221007928
New Nike hoodies have really missed the mark. They have gotten away from their classic fits. Hood on the hoodie is so insanely large and non functional. Medium is more like an XL.
Chelsea FC Club