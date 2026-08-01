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Club Chelsea FC Dessuadora de futbol amb caputxa Nike - Home - Blau brillant/Blanc

Chelsea FC Club

Dessuadora de futbol amb caputxa Nike - Home

69,99 €
Aquest producte està exclòs de les promocions i els descomptes del lloc web.
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

No deixis que el fred t'aturi per animar el Chelsea FC. El teixit Fleece semiraspallat de densitat mitjana és una mica apelfat a l'interior i llis a l'exterior.


  • Color mostrat: Blau brillant/Blanc
  • Model: II3419-452

Chelsea FC Club

69,99 €

No deixis que el fred t'aturi per animar el Chelsea FC. El teixit Fleece semiraspallat de densitat mitjana és una mica apelfat a l'interior i llis a l'exterior.

Detalls del producte

  • Butxaca frontal
  • Cos/folre de la caputxa: 80 % cotó, 20 % polièster
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Blau brillant/Blanc
  • Model: II3419-452

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 185 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust estàndard: senzill i tradicional
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (1)

1 estrella

  • Missed the mark

    jamesc221007928

    New Nike hoodies have really missed the mark. They have gotten away from their classic fits. Hood on the hoodie is so insanely large and non functional. Medium is more like an XL.

Club Chelsea FC Dessuadora de futbol amb caputxa Nike - Home

Chelsea FC Club

69,99 €