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Anglaterra Tech Fleece Pantalons jogger de futbol Nike - Home - Work Blue/Blanc

England Tech Fleece

Pantalons jogger de futbol Nike - Home

114,99 €
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Aquest producte està exclòs de les promocions i els descomptes del lloc web.
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquests pantalons jogger d'Anglaterra mantenen la comoditat mentre animes l'equip. Estan confeccionats amb el teixit Tech Fleece prèmium, lleuger i llis per dins i per fora per oferir molta calidesa sense afegir volum.


  • Color mostrat: Work Blue/Blanc
  • Model: IB6412-486

England Tech Fleece

114,99 €

Aquests pantalons jogger d'Anglaterra mantenen la comoditat mentre animes l'equip. Estan confeccionats amb el teixit Tech Fleece prèmium, lleuger i llis per dins i per fora per oferir molta calidesa sense afegir volum.

Detalls del producte

  • Cos: 53 % cotó, 47 % polièster. Interior de la butxaca (costat del dors de la mà): 100 % cotó.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Work Blue/Blanc
  • Model: IB6412-486

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 189 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust entallat: elegant i estret
    • Longitud de 7/8: arriba fins al turmell
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (2)

5 estrelles

  • Yoni834533243

    I love the design of the tracksuit but if they could change one thing on it, I would want the pocket on the sleeve on the other sleeve if that was possible for future designs if that is allowed. Otherwise I love the tracksuit.

  • georges616954792

    Top quality and highly recommend it.

Anglaterra Tech Fleece Pantalons jogger de futbol Nike - Home

England Tech Fleece

114,99 €

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