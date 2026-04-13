Anglaterra Tech Fleece Pantalons jogger de futbol Nike - Home

Yoni834533243
I love the design of the tracksuit but if they could change one thing on it, I would want the pocket on the sleeve on the other sleeve if that was possible for future designs if that is allowed. Otherwise I love the tracksuit.
Aquests pantalons jogger d'Anglaterra mantenen la comoditat mentre animes l'equip. Estan confeccionats amb el teixit Tech Fleece prèmium, lleuger i llis per dins i per fora per oferir molta calidesa sense afegir volum.
England Tech Fleece
Aquests pantalons jogger d'Anglaterra mantenen la comoditat mentre animes l'equip. Estan confeccionats amb el teixit Tech Fleece prèmium, lleuger i llis per dins i per fora per oferir molta calidesa sense afegir volum.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
5 estrelles
Yoni834533243
I love the design of the tracksuit but if they could change one thing on it, I would want the pocket on the sleeve on the other sleeve if that was possible for future designs if that is allowed. Otherwise I love the tracksuit.
georges616954792
Top quality and highly recommend it.
England Tech Fleece