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Nike Alate Minimalist Sostenidors esportius enconxats de subjecció lleugera - Dona - Negre/Negre/Dark Smoke Grey

Materials reciclats

Nike Alate Minimalist

Sostenidors esportius enconxats de subjecció lleugera - Dona

29 % de descompte
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 50 %.

Aquesta peça està dissenyada per a les aventureres que exploren el món només amb el que és estrictament necessari a l'esquena. Són persones que no els amoïna repetir conjunts i coneixen el seu estil. Els sostenidors esportius Alate Minimalist ofereixen una experiència d'enconxat única amb tirants regulables, un disseny de perfil baix que combina amb tot i subjecció durant tot el dia sense sacrificar-ne la comoditat. Mantenen la transpirabilitat i la comoditat durant tot el dia amb un teixit suau que capil·laritza la suor.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Model: DM0526-010

Nike Alate Minimalist

29 % de descompte

Aquesta peça està dissenyada per a les aventureres que exploren el món només amb el que és estrictament necessari a l'esquena. Són persones que no els amoïna repetir conjunts i coneixen el seu estil. Els sostenidors esportius Alate Minimalist ofereixen una experiència d'enconxat única amb tirants regulables, un disseny de perfil baix que combina amb tot i subjecció durant tot el dia sense sacrificar-ne la comoditat. Mantenen la transpirabilitat i la comoditat durant tot el dia amb un teixit suau que capil·laritza la suor.

Un disseny per a cada dia

El tancament de gafet tradicional a la part posterior i els tirants regulables proporcionen una sensació ideal per al dia a dia, tant si tens una jornada molt ocupada com si tens temps per al descans. Els sostenidors esportius, que presenten la quantitat perfecta d'elasticitat mentre els portes, recuperen la seva forma i la mantenen després que te'ls treguis per proporcionar l'ajust perfecte cada vegada.

Sensació natural

El teixit raspallat és increïblement lleuger i el contorn corbat s'adapta als moviments del cos. La malla interior supersuau millora aquesta sensació de lleugeresa i transpirabilitat. L'escot més baix i els tirants més fins ofereixen protecció minimalista sense sacrificar-ne la subjecció.

Frescor sense humitat

La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT capil·laritza la suor de la pell i n'afavoreix una evaporació ràpida per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat. Les perforacions a la part frontal central afegeixen més transpirabilitat on s'acumula l'escalfor.

Mou-te amb llibertat

Els coixinets Engineered elàstics i suaus es mantenen a lloc mentre et mous. La forma de rellotge de sorra entre les copes proporciona encara més transpirabilitat.

Detalls del producte

  • Cos: 74 % polièster, 26 % elastà. Malla: 59 % polièster, 41 % elastà. Folre dels panells: 74 % polièster, 26 % elastà. Coixinet: 100 % poliuretà. Teixit posterior dels coixinets: 100 % polièster.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Model: DM0526-010

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona 1 porta una talla S (A-C) i fa 86 cm de pit
    • La persona 2 porta una talla 2X (C-E) i fa 122 cm de pit
    • Ajust cenyit: adaptat a la forma del cos
    • Subjecció lleugera: t'envolta còmodament i ofereix molta llibertat de moviment
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (190)

4.7 estrelles

  • BUY THIS BRA

    KathrynD23816686

    This bra is AWESOME. I have it in multiple colors bc it is what I wear daily. It’s the best tee shirt bra I’ve found. It is so supportive without being restrictive. I seriously don’t understand how it doesn’t have underwire or straps that dig in, but it is still super supportive for large chests like mine. It’s soft, it keeps its shape, but it isn’t thick and foamy like other supportive bras can be. I truly forget I am wearing it all day, which is not the case for like every other bra I’ve ever worn?!

  • Dream bra

    ethansnoopy

    I've been looking for this comfortable, lightly padded, adjustable bra for daily use. So happy!!

  • Sizing is way off

    Justfa811bfe8a934ab0951483c1fc5fbfc8

    Kept 3 out of 5. Two fit really well and are super comfortable, I was happy to find these with a back clasp and I kept another one that fits a little big but is still okay. The others were so small I ordered a size up and they are loose so have to return them. It seems different colors are made differently or there has been a change in manufacturing although all have the same label, made in Vietnam. I hope Nike goes back to the original. I can't choose runs small or runs big because it's both.

Nike Alate Minimalist Sostenidors esportius enconxats de subjecció lleugera - Dona

Nike Alate Minimalist

29 % de descompte

Completa el look

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Un disseny més suau

Els sostenidors Nike Alate fusionen els millors elements dels sostenidors tradicionals i dels sostenidors esportius. Els nostres experts han fet moltes investigacions i proves per crear uns sostenidors que aporten la màxima comoditat i la subjecció adequada per al dia a dia.

Dona-ho tot amb Alate

Un disseny sense costures i amb un ajust com el d'una segona pell que incorpora un tancament posterior i tirants ajustables per aconseguir la flexibilitat definitiva.

Domina l'habilitat de la multitasca

Un estil d'esquena oberta que s'ha dissenyat per ser versàtil.