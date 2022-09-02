Omet per passar al contingut principal
|

Termes de cerca populars

Millors suggeriments

      Materials sostenibles

      Nike Alate Minimalist

      Sostenidors esportius enconxats de subjecció lleugera - Dona

      42,99 €

      Puntuació alta
      Doll/Doll/Light Thistle
      Negre/Negre/Dark Smoke Grey
      Blanc/Stone Mauve/Pure Platinum
      Rosa suau clar/Stone Mauve/Pink Oxford

      Aquesta peça està dissenyada per a les aventureres que exploren el món només amb el que és estrictament necessari a l'esquena. Són persones que no els amoïna repetir conjunts i coneixen el seu estil. Els sostenidors esportius Alate Minimalist ofereixen una experiència d'enconxat única amb tirants regulables, un disseny de perfil baix que combina amb tot i subjecció durant tot el dia sense sacrificar-ne la comoditat. Mantenen la transpirabilitat i la comoditat durant tot el dia amb un teixit suau que capil·laritza la suor. Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 50 %.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Dark Smoke Grey
      • Model: DM0526-010

      Talles i ajustos

      • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S
      • Alçada: 180 cm
      • Mida del pit: 86 cm
      • Ajust cenyit per a una subjecció més ferma
      • Subjecció lleugera: ofereix un ajust cenyit i suau i molta llibertat de moviment

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Com s'ha confeccionat?

      • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
      • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.
      • Obtén més informació sobre el nostre programa Move to Zero per avançar en el camí de la neutralitat de carboni i l'eliminació dels residus. Entre d'altres coses, estem treballant per dissenyar productes amb materials sostenibles amb l'objectiu de protegir el futur de l'entorn on vivim i juguem.

      Ressenyes (32)

      4.4 Estrelles

      • Obsessed!

        CarolinaH491411026 - 02 de set. de 2022

        I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.

      • Not a great fit

        Mikelle A. - 25 de jul. de 2022

        Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • I need to get more of these bras!!!

        Tina - 15 de jul. de 2022

        I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.

        El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig o d'un obsequi.
        #productsprovidedbynike