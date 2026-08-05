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Nike Air Superfly Sabatilles - Dona - Platejat metal·litzat/Anthracite/Volt/Negre

Nike Air Superfly

Sabatilles - Dona

30 % de descompte
Platejat metal·litzat/Anthracite/Volt/Negre
Caqui clar/Light Army
Vast Grey/Photon Dust/Dark Smoke Grey/Barely Rose
Platejat metal·litzat/Negre
Burgundy Crush/Tattoo/University Blue
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Recollida gratuïta
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Les Superfly representen la nova era dels dissenys que s'inspiren en el running. Aquest model surt del nostre arxiu amb una unitat Air nova i una actitud innovadora. La forma de perfil baix i el patró de la sola exterior fan referència al llegat d'atletisme del disseny, mentre que els acabats texturats t'ofereixen un look de velocitat.


  • Color mostrat: Platejat metal·litzat/Anthracite/Volt/Negre
  • Model: IB5824-001

Nike Air Superfly

30 % de descompte

Les Superfly representen la nova era dels dissenys que s'inspiren en el running. Aquest model surt del nostre arxiu amb una unitat Air nova i una actitud innovadora. La forma de perfil baix i el patró de la sola exterior fan referència al llegat d'atletisme del disseny, mentre que els acabats texturats t'ofereixen un look de velocitat.

Avantatges

  • La part superior de pell amb perforacions i detalls d'ant proporciona transpirabilitat i durabilitat.
  • La confecció sense acabar a la zona del turmell afegeix un toc texturat.
  • La tecnologia Nike Air al taló absorbeix els impactes per oferir amortiment en cada trepitjada.
  • La sola exterior de goma afegeix més tracció, amb un patró a l'avantpeu que ret homenatge a les sabatilles amb claus d'atletisme.

Detalls del producte

  • Color mostrat: Platejat metal·litzat/Anthracite/Volt/Negre
  • Model: IB5824-001

Nike Air

Nike Air és la primera tecnologia d'aquest tipus que absorbeix els impactes per oferir un amortiment lleuger en cada trepitjada. Està dissenyada per reduir el pes de les sabatilles sense sacrificar el rendiment dels atletes ni la vida útil de les sabatilles.

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (33)

4.3 estrelles

  • Great buy. Very comfortable.

    MaimaiT395176293

    Very comfortable shoes. Won’t leave a blister, material is very soft. True to size. I went with my feet measurement as to the sizing because it says runs small but i still went with my usual size in my nike shoes and it just fits right. I have a few nike shoes and it does vary with the sizing, depending on the style of the shoes. I would not recommend if your feet is wide since it fits snug. The main reason why I was drawn to this shoes is the slip on design. Wasn’t hard to put on. Overall, this is a good buy for me and would recommend to others.

  • Stylish

    glaej758257504

    Very nice stylish and comfortable. Love the feel and made durable

  • The most Comfortable footwear ever .

    Brenda36cc370d6bdd4bde9cbb7c4b41d506b8

    They are very comfortable so far I ordered for 6 in different colors, the Cow pattern was a conversation piece in Whole Foods I go so much compliment and said where I buy them. I wear a 9 . I when up half size . I like good comfortable footwear and these are it for me.

Nike Air Superfly Sabatilles - Dona

Nike Air Superfly

30 % de descompte

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