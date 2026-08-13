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Nike Air Max Ishod Sabatilles de skateboard - Negre/Negre/Negre/Negre

Nike Air Max Ishod

Sabatilles de skateboard

109,99 €
Negre/Negre/Negre/Negre
Blue Void/Radiant Blue/Blau brillant/Platejat metal·litzat
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Les Air Max Ishod t'ofereixen la durabilitat que necessites per patinar donant-ho tot, amb detalls que s'han tret de les sabatilles de bàsquet icòniques dels anys 90. Aquesta reinterpretació creativa del model original Ishod incorpora malla actualitzada, un amortiment Nike Air visible i una sola exterior còncava que proporciona comoditat des del primer moment.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Negre/Negre
  • Model: IR1887-001

Nike Air Max Ishod

109,99 €

Les Air Max Ishod t'ofereixen la durabilitat que necessites per patinar donant-ho tot, amb detalls que s'han tret de les sabatilles de bàsquet icòniques dels anys 90. Aquesta reinterpretació creativa del model original Ishod incorpora malla actualitzada, un amortiment Nike Air visible i una sola exterior còncava que proporciona comoditat des del primer moment.

Avantatges

  • Inclouen les inscripcions "Ishod" en relleu als reforços dels traus ocults i "Wair" brodada a la part superior.
  • La sola exterior còncava és més flexible perquè comencin a ser còmodes en menys temps.
  • El patró d'espiga a la sola exterior permet una adherència perfecta a la taula.
  • L'amortiment Max Air és suau i còmode, i ofereix la quantitat de subjecció justa.

Detalls del producte

  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Negre/Negre
  • Model: IR1887-001

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (12)

4.5 estrelles

  • Sneaks on fire 🔥 🔥🔥🔥

    williamd377391379

    I am satisfied with these kicks. They are definitely an attention grabber. You can never go wrong with SB Nike's. Too bad I got them towards the end of the summer.

  • AntoneD46001928

    They fit great 👍🏾 I love them I really wanted the purple ones they didn’t have my size or the black ones they would great with a pair of white shoe laces

  • Freshness

    Michael46396409

    I love the shoes the only thing I would change is the pink because its hard finding something to match these shoes but over all there a good pair of sneakers

Nike Air Max Ishod Sabatilles de skateboard

Nike Air Max Ishod

109,99 €

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