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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Sabatilles - Nen/a - Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Negre

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

Sabatilles - Nen/a

99,99 €
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Sí al negre! La part superior d'aquestes AJ1 combina pell, ant i tèxtils per oferir un look distintiu i monocromàtic. A més, l'amortiment còmode és perfecte per sortir a explorar i descobrir maneres noves de divertir-se.


  • Color mostrat: Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Negre
  • Model: FQ7757-001

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

99,99 €

Sí al negre! La part superior d'aquestes AJ1 combina pell, ant i tèxtils per oferir un look distintiu i monocromàtic. A més, l'amortiment còmode és perfecte per sortir a explorar i descobrir maneres noves de divertir-se.

Avantatges

  • La unitat Nike Air al taló ofereix un amortiment lleuger i reactiu.
  • Sola exterior de goma que ofereix tracció en una gran varietat de superfícies.

Detalls del producte

  • Logotip Wings al taló
  • Color mostrat: Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Negre
  • Model: FQ7757-001

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (2)

4 estrelles

  • GabrielleJ825944930

    Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.

  • Loving the black right sneaker

    Daisy521441947

    I’m going to give these 5 stars because they are super cute and comfortable. However be advise how the pairs are different, if you look at them closely you will see, the different shades of grey and black are flipped in each shoe. For my preference I prefer the right shoe rather than the left but everyone is different.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Sabatilles - Nen/a

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

99,99 €

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