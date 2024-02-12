Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Sabatilles - Nen/a

GabrielleJ825944930
Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.
Sí al negre! La part superior d'aquestes AJ1 combina pell, ant i tèxtils per oferir un look distintiu i monocromàtic. A més, l'amortiment còmode és perfecte per sortir a explorar i descobrir maneres noves de divertir-se.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Sí al negre! La part superior d'aquestes AJ1 combina pell, ant i tèxtils per oferir un look distintiu i monocromàtic. A més, l'amortiment còmode és perfecte per sortir a explorar i descobrir maneres noves de divertir-se.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4 estrelles
GabrielleJ825944930
Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.
Loving the black right sneaker
Daisy521441947
I’m going to give these 5 stars because they are super cute and comfortable. However be advise how the pairs are different, if you look at them closely you will see, the different shades of grey and black are flipped in each shoe. For my preference I prefer the right shoe rather than the left but everyone is different.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft