      Nike Air Force 1 Luxe

      Sabatilles - Home

      149,99 €

      Puntuació alta

      Les Nike Aire Force 1, elaborades amb precisió, renoven la icona del bàsquet. La pell elegant a la part superior presenta la brillantor perfecta. La costura al llarg de l'entresola afegeix un toc artesanal mentre la trepitjada robusta a la sola exterior ret homenatge a les teves botes preferides de ciutat.

      • Color mostrat: Negre/Bucktan/Gum Yellow/Negre
      • Model: DB4109-001

      Enviament i devolucions gratuïts

      Enviament estàndard gratuït amb la teva Nike Membership.

      Ressenyes (40)

      4.5 Estrelles

      • Ran half a size large, otherwise fantastic

        Tarik399726698 - 21 de jul. de 2022

        I originally ordered these in 12M, and had to downsize to 11.5M's because my heel kept slipping a little bit. I love these AF1s. They're the only silhouette of shoe I can wear all day without tiring, and I ended up buying these in every color to wear for the next year. Only real issue has been trying to sync up with re-stocks.

      • Best AF1s

        15037860987 - 21 de juny de 2022

        I've had several AF1s over the past 15 years and these are definitely the most durable - primarily because of the thick/heavy outsole. Yes, these do feel like SNKRS on the top and boots on the bottom. I would say the outsoles are the worst part of AF1s, I can never keep them firm enough to continue wearing without squeaking. These won't have that issue.

      • Pas top

        mendirn - 04 de març de 2022

        Belles mais trop lourdes 750 gr pour du 45,5 par chaussures j'ai du les retourner ça fatigue de les porter