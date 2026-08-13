 
Imatge 1 de 8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette" Sabatilles - Dona - Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Platejat metal·litzat/Pink Rise

Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette"

Sabatilles - Dona

129,99 €
Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Platejat metal·litzat/Pink Rise
Negre/Off Noir/Platejat metal·litzat/Negre
Blanc/Wolf Grey/Platejat metal·litzat/Blanc
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Són les número 1 per alguna raó: són còmodes, duradores i intemporals. Les Air Force 1 combinen el seu estil clàssic amb pell de primera qualitat per oferir un look impecable i elegant.


  • Color mostrat: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Platejat metal·litzat/Pink Rise
  • Model: IR8637-600

Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette"

129,99 €

Són les número 1 per alguna raó: són còmodes, duradores i intemporals. Les Air Force 1 combinen el seu estil clàssic amb pell de primera qualitat per oferir un look impecable i elegant.

Avantatges

  • La part superior de pell amb perforacions a la puntera ofereix transpirabilitat i comoditat.
  • La unitat Nike Air ofereix un amortiment lleuger.
  • La sola exterior de goma amb punts de gir clàssics proporciona tracció i durabilitat.

Detalls del producte

  • Zona del turmell enconxada
  • Entresola d'escuma
  • Color mostrat: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Platejat metal·litzat/Pink Rise
  • Model: IR8637-600

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (6)

4.5 estrelles

  • Gorgeous steppers

    Aleshiap544157813

    I love them they are sooo cute and I get to match with my baby daughter

  • Beautiful but Loud

    emh1223

    I love AF1s. These are beautiful but they are the loudest pair of sneakers ever. They squeak and make so much noise they are unwearable. Disappointed because they are so lovely.

  • Great shoe…show stopper

    rah4300

    Love this shoe a mix of a classic with a bit of femininity, so comfortable and stylish I got so many compliments.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette" Sabatilles - Dona

Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette"

129,99 €

Completa el look

Item 3 of 3