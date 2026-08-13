Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette" Sabatilles - Dona

Gorgeous steppers
Aleshiap544157813
I love them they are sooo cute and I get to match with my baby daughter
Són les número 1 per alguna raó: són còmodes, duradores i intemporals. Les Air Force 1 combinen el seu estil clàssic amb pell de primera qualitat per oferir un look impecable i elegant.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette"
Són les número 1 per alguna raó: són còmodes, duradores i intemporals. Les Air Force 1 combinen el seu estil clàssic amb pell de primera qualitat per oferir un look impecable i elegant.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4.5 estrelles
Gorgeous steppers
Aleshiap544157813
I love them they are sooo cute and I get to match with my baby daughter
Beautiful but Loud
emh1223
I love AF1s. These are beautiful but they are the loudest pair of sneakers ever. They squeak and make so much noise they are unwearable. Disappointed because they are so lovely.
Great shoe…show stopper
rah4300
Love this shoe a mix of a classic with a bit of femininity, so comfortable and stylish I got so many compliments.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette"