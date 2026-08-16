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ACG Zegama Hike Sabatilles de senderisme - Home - Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Crema II/Light Orewood Brown

ACG Zegama Hike

Sabatilles de senderisme - Home

179,99 €
Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Crema II/Light Orewood Brown
British Khaki/Linen/Carmesí clar/British Khaki
Life Lime/Barely Volt/Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Crema II/Light Orewood Brown/Cave Stone/Crema II
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Converteix les pujades esgotadores en una panoràmica espectacular. Les Zegama Hike són la teva guia de confiança que t'ajudarà a arribar-hi. Equipades amb tecnologia per a tota mena de condicions, la seva entresola lleugera i amb un amortiment excepcional es combina amb els tacs de tracció adherents Vibram® MegaGrip per maximitzar la comoditat i el control. El disseny folgat i la sola exterior més ampla proporcionen una base estable per ajudar-te a superar terrenys irregulars i canviants.


  • Color mostrat: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Crema II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Model: IO7854-100

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

LES MILLORS D'ACG HIKE PER A LA MUNTANYA.

Converteix les pujades esgotadores en una panoràmica espectacular. Les Zegama Hike són la teva guia de confiança que t'ajudarà a arribar-hi. Equipades amb tecnologia per a tota mena de condicions, la seva entresola lleugera i amb un amortiment excepcional es combina amb els tacs de tracció adherents Vibram® MegaGrip per maximitzar la comoditat i el control. El disseny folgat i la sola exterior més ampla proporcionen una base estable per ajudar-te a superar terrenys irregulars i canviants.

Amortiment de múltiples capes

La innovadora entresola inclou escuma ZoomX ultralleugera directament sota el peu per maximitzar l'amortiment. Per altra banda, una capa d'escuma més ferma ajuda a proporcionar protecció contra impactes, comoditat i estabilitat en superfícies irregulars i escarpades.

Tracció fiable

La sola exterior Vibram® MegaGrip amb tecnologia Traction Lug proporciona una tracció inigualable en condicions diverses.

Subjecció estable

Tant si puges pel sender com si baixes, la corretja del taló està dissenyada per ajudar-te a mantenir els peus ben fixats a les sabatilles. La sola exterior més ampla proporciona una base estable quan travesses terrenys canviants.

Ajust còmode

A mesura que els peus s'expandeixen en distàncies més llargues, la fila de traus crea un sistema d'ajust que et permet fer retocs fàcilment per mantenir la comoditat mentre camines.

Més avantatges

  • La part superior de tela transpirable és lleugera per a caminades llargues i duradora per suportar terrenys difícils.
  • La vora del turmell, suau i elàstica, protegeix contra la brutícia del camí.

Detalls del producte

  • Vetes al taló i a la llengüeta
  • Número 44 d'home: 425 g
  • Alçada de la sola: 32 mm (taló)/28 mm (avantpeu)
  • Drop del taló a la puntera: 4 mm
  • Alçada del tac: 5 mm
  • Color mostrat: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Crema II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Model: IO7854-100

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (42)

4.7 estrelles

  • I’m love in it worth waiting for 2 years after mountain fly 2 💗

    JayanthReddy91433770

    When it’s ACG u know that every product that comes from this brand is just peaks not with just comfort the style curves this is what a guy needs when he likes hiking good looking with comfort from being fan of mountain fly 1,2 to this I’m just speechless cloth they used is aww man that’s so soft I’m so love I’m so addictive now the comfort they are providing god 🙂‍↕️ wish they will keep limited stock for this hope people won’t find like this so I could just show off everyone 😏 I’m gonna grab another pair to just in case for future 😝 im sharing the pictures of mountain fly 2 every ACG fans would know it if I’m saying this for 2 long years I never regreted of buying replacing it with another. Trust me will be back soon with this pair with brand new pics will share it …

  • Ottimo prodotto

    Guido370997321

    Non le toglierei più dai piedi veramente comodissime ottimo prodotto

  • WIDE!!! Not your usual narrow Nike shoe

    ScottD210482942

    Too wide. Nike shoes are known to run narrow. This shoe is wide and looks like a duck foot from above (don't like that look). Having a narrow foot, I was disappointed that all the sudden they make a wide shoe without categorizing it as "wide". Wish they would make a narrow version and also warn on the PDP that this is a wider than normal shoe. Why Nike departed from what they are known for I don't know. Maybe they wanted to appeal to more consumers. I read a review from someone who has a wide foot that said this was the first set of Nikes that fit him. Nike has to make a choice. I hope dont abandon the narrower shoe tradition, though I noticed that one of their running shoes I just bought is wider than normal as well. Hope a product manager sees this review. I would tell them to continue to make the narrow and offer a wide version for some models. Otherwise, the shoe is nice, even though I have to return it, and I still like Nike!

ACG Zegama Hike Sabatilles de senderisme - Home

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

Unes botes de senderisme lleugeres i molt resistents, inspirades en unes sabatilles de trail running d'alta velocitat.

Ideals per a

Senderisme

Terreny

Difícil

Amortiment

Màxim

Pes de les sabatilles

425 g aprox. (talla 44 d'home)

Característiques de rendiment

  • Amortiment lleuger

    La innovadora entresola inclou escuma ZoomX ultralleugera directament sota el peu per maximitzar l'amortiment. Per altra banda, una capa d'escuma més ferma ajuda a proporcionar protecció contra impactes, comoditat i estabilitat en superfícies irregulars i escarpades.

  • Tracció fiable

    La sola exterior Vibram® MegaGrip amb tecnologia Traction Lug proporciona una tracció inigualable en condicions diverses.

  • Subjecció estable

    Tant si puges pel sender com si baixes, la corretja del taló està dissenyada per ajudar-te a mantenir els peus ben fixats a les sabatilles. La sola exterior més ampla proporciona una base estable quan travesses terrenys canviants.

  • Ajust còmode

    A mesura que els peus s'expandeixen en distàncies més llargues, la fila de traus crea un sistema d'ajust que et permet fer retocs fàcilment per mantenir la comoditat mentre camines.

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