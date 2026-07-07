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Nike ACG "Trailwind" Pantalons impermeables Storm-FIT ADV - Home - Negre/Summit White

Materials reciclats

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

Pantalons impermeables Storm-FIT ADV - Home

139,99 €
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat, almenys, amb un 75 % de fibres de nylon reciclat.

Sents el vent a la cara i les sabates et llisquen al fang, però almenys tens les cames seques. Hem fet servir nylon ultralleuger amb tecnologia resistent al vent i impermeable per crear un disseny preparat per a qualsevol condició meteorològica. A més, si comença a fer fred, es poden plegar en una petita butxaca i desar-los fàcilment.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Summit White
  • Model: IO9697-010

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

139,99 €

Sents el vent a la cara i les sabates et llisquen al fang, però almenys tens les cames seques. Hem fet servir nylon ultralleuger amb tecnologia resistent al vent i impermeable per crear un disseny preparat per a qualsevol condició meteorològica. A més, si comença a fer fred, es poden plegar en una petita butxaca i desar-los fàcilment.

Per a tot tipus de condicions meteorològiques

La tecnologia Nike Storm-FIT ADV combina un teixit impermeable i resistent al vent amb un disseny avançat i característiques que mantenen la comoditat en les condicions més adverses. Aquests pantalons de nylon superlleugers tenen costures segellades per mantenir la transpirabilitat.

Disseny plegable

Aquests pantalons es pleguen dins la butxaca posterior si necessites treure't capes. I quan els portes, a la butxaca posterior hi caben la majoria de telèfons.

Detalls del producte

  • Cos: 100 % nylon. Malla: 82 % polièster, 18 % elastà.
  • Ajust estàndard
  • Cremalleres regulables als punys
  • Butxaca a la part posterior
  • Logotips Swoosh i de l'ACG amb disseny reflector
  • Aquest producte no s'ha d'utilitzar com a equip de protecció individual
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Summit White
  • Model: IO9697-010

Talles i ajustos

    • El model de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 180 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust estàndard: senzill i tradicional
    • Longitud completa: arriba per sota dels turmells
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El nylon reciclat dels productes de Nike s'aprofita per elaborar una gran varietat de materials que s'utilitzen per fabricar pistes de tennis o xarxes per pescar. El nylon es neteja, es classifica i es talla en llàmines. Després, se sotmet a processos de reciclatge químics o mecànics per crear fils nous de nylon reciclat.
    • Les peces confeccionades amb materials fabricats fets amb nylon reciclat redueixen les emissions de diòxid de carboni fins a un 50 % en comparació amb el nylon nou.

Ressenyes (25)

4.4 estrelles

  • Versatile, lightweight pants

    Dre C

    The “Trailwind” pants are a great example of Nike’s ability to pack a punch in a simple package. These pants are lightweight, durable, and easily transportable with the great foldable feature. Despite feeling really thin, they do a great job of retaining heat and blocking out moisture. I found them useful for many applications, whether outside on a walk, hike, or even playing soccer in them. They are warming pants for sure but can easily be put away if the weather conditions change. Overall these pants are simple yet effective in their technology and ability to keep you warm, be lightweight, and very transportable.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Lightweight

    Akc14

    I liked these, the waterproofing was good, however I do feel like they run small. I like to layer these on top of my shorts for early mornings and they were quite snug & short (I’m 5’9). They’re very lightweight and pack away really nicely.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pants that weighs nothing

    Johnny

    After wearing the Nike ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Pants on several hikes and a few rainy days around town, I've come away pretty impressed. They definitely lean toward technical outdoor gear, but they're comfortable enough that I found myself reaching for them even for a casual outing. The fit strikes a nice balance between athletic and relaxed. There's enough room to move freely without feeling oversized or baggy, and they layer comfortably over shorts when the weather turns colder. For waterproof pants they feel surprisingly comfortable to wear for extended periods. The pants are well designed, I really like the tapered ankles and the ability to loosen the zipper to transition to a more relax fit. The cherry on top? there is a way to fold the pants into its own pocket and store it away effortlessly. Overall, these are premium waterproof pants that justify their price if you spend time outdoors in unpredictable weather. They kept me dry, moved well on the trail, and looked good enough that I didn't feel the need to change out of them afterward. This is a solid addition to my wardrobe and a pair of pants I can see myself using for years.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike ACG "Trailwind" Pantalons impermeables Storm-FIT ADV - Home

Nike ACG "Trailwind"

139,99 €

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