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ACG Solar Chase Part superior de trail running Dri-FIT ADV - Home - Negre/Negre/Summit White

Materials reciclats

ACG Solar Chase

Part superior de trail running Dri-FIT ADV - Home

59,99 €
Negre/Negre/Summit White
Grey Fog/College Grey/Summit White
Safety Orange/Safety Orange/Summit White
Sea Glass/Baltic Blue/Summit White
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 75 %.

Fes front als camins gràcies a la tecnologia avançada que capil·laritza la suor. Els panells de malla a la part posterior i les axil·les t'ofereixen més transpirabilitat on més la necessites.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Summit White
  • Model: IO9677-010

ACG Solar Chase

59,99 €

Fes front als camins gràcies a la tecnologia avançada que capil·laritza la suor. Els panells de malla a la part posterior i les axil·les t'ofereixen més transpirabilitat on més la necessites.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT ADV combina un teixit que capil·laritza la humitat amb un disseny avançat i característiques que mantenen la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.
  • El teixit de cotó i polièster suau i lleuger té un tacte una mica raspallat.

Detalls del producte

  • 85 % polièster, 15 % cotó
  • Logotips de Nike ACG i Nike Swoosh amb disseny reflector
  • Aquest producte no s'ha d'utilitzar com a equip de protecció individual
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Negre/Summit White
  • Model: IO9677-010

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 183 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust estàndard: senzill i tradicional
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (4)

4.5 estrelles

  • The Ultimate Tee

    OmarA990654971

    I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.

  • A comfortable and almost perfect top!

    Huda955724138

    A comfortable and almost perfect top. The material is mixed cotton and polyester which gives it a light t-shirt feel whilst making it breathable. I have worn this over shorter runs (10k) as well as longer runs (24k) wearing a running backpack, and felt really comfortable throughout. I sized one down to my usual as I like a closer fit and even then the top doesn’t feel tight, so fit perfectly. Length of the top is longer than I like, but that is common in today’s fashion fits.

  • XiaoYic89415316fc148669a703ab4be6e145a

    Pur essendo composto per l’85% da poliestere e per il 15% da cotone, al tatto non dà la classica sensazione del poliestere che si attacca al corpo Sembra piuttosto un cotone jersey, morbido e piacevole da indossare Inoltre il tessuto lascia evaporare il sudore abbastanza rapidamente Dopo circa 4 mesi di utilizzo però ho notato la formazione di pallini sul tessuto.

ACG Solar Chase Part superior de trail running Dri-FIT ADV - Home

ACG Solar Chase

59,99 €

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