ACG Solar Chase Part superior de trail running Dri-FIT ADV - Home

The Ultimate Tee
OmarA990654971
I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.
Materials reciclats
Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 75 %.
Fes front als camins gràcies a la tecnologia avançada que capil·laritza la suor. Els panells de malla a la part posterior i les axil·les t'ofereixen més transpirabilitat on més la necessites.
ACG Solar Chase
Fes front als camins gràcies a la tecnologia avançada que capil·laritza la suor. Els panells de malla a la part posterior i les axil·les t'ofereixen més transpirabilitat on més la necessites.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4.5 estrelles
The Ultimate Tee
OmarA990654971
I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.
A comfortable and almost perfect top!
Huda955724138
A comfortable and almost perfect top. The material is mixed cotton and polyester which gives it a light t-shirt feel whilst making it breathable. I have worn this over shorter runs (10k) as well as longer runs (24k) wearing a running backpack, and felt really comfortable throughout. I sized one down to my usual as I like a closer fit and even then the top doesn’t feel tight, so fit perfectly. Length of the top is longer than I like, but that is common in today’s fashion fits.
XiaoYic89415316fc148669a703ab4be6e145a
Pur essendo composto per l’85% da poliestere e per il 15% da cotone, al tatto non dà la classica sensazione del poliestere che si attacca al corpo Sembra piuttosto un cotone jersey, morbido e piacevole da indossare Inoltre il tessuto lascia evaporare il sudore abbastanza rapidamente Dopo circa 4 mesi di utilizzo però ho notato la formazione di pallini sul tessuto.
ACG Solar Chase