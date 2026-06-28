Nike ACG Samarreta Dri-FIT - Home

Not as pictured
lmathewj
The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.
Aquesta samarreta, ideal per a l'aire lliure, incorpora una tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor per oferir comoditat durant tot el dia. El teixit dens i l'ajust relaxat proporcionen una sensació estructurada i duradora.
Nike ACG
Aquesta samarreta, ideal per a l'aire lliure, incorpora una tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor per oferir comoditat durant tot el dia. El teixit dens i l'ajust relaxat proporcionen una sensació estructurada i duradora.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
3 estrelles
Not as pictured
lmathewj
The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.
Not as pictured!!!
PeterL264829728
Decent t shirt but the writing is in black not as in the picture! Bit gutted but still a nice t shirt
Acg shirts are the best
Darrelli
Love the fit of this shirt especially how it sits on the shoulders as it feels fitted without feeling tight
Nike ACG