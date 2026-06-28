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Nike ACG Samarreta Dri-FIT - Home - Summit White

Nike ACG

Samarreta Dri-FIT - Home

49,99 €
Summit White
Negre
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquesta samarreta, ideal per a l'aire lliure, incorpora una tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor per oferir comoditat durant tot el dia. El teixit dens i l'ajust relaxat proporcionen una sensació estructurada i duradora.


  • Color mostrat: Summit White
  • Model: IR6985-121

Nike ACG

49,99 €

Aquesta samarreta, ideal per a l'aire lliure, incorpora una tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor per oferir comoditat durant tot el dia. El teixit dens i l'ajust relaxat proporcionen una sensació estructurada i duradora.

Detalls del producte

  • 63 % polièster, 37 % cotó.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Summit White
  • Model: IR6985-121

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 178 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust relaxat: còmode i informal
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (3)

3 estrelles

  • Not as pictured

    lmathewj

    The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.

  • Not as pictured!!!

    PeterL264829728

    Decent t shirt but the writing is in black not as in the picture! Bit gutted but still a nice t shirt

  • Acg shirts are the best

    Darrelli

    Love the fit of this shirt especially how it sits on the shoulders as it feels fitted without feeling tight

Nike ACG Samarreta Dri-FIT - Home

Nike ACG

49,99 €

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