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Nike ACG Pantalons curts de trail running de 10 cm amb cintura alta Dri-FIT - Dona - Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White

Materials reciclats

Nike ACG

Pantalons curts de trail running de 10 cm amb cintura alta Dri-FIT - Dona

69,99 €
Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
Negre/Summit White
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
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Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 50 %.

Es rumoreja que necessites butxaques per a les teves carreres de trail. N'hi haurà prou amb vuit? Aquestes butxaques, de mida, forma i capacitat de cremallera variables, et permeten centrar-te en el terreny. El teixit capil·laritza la suor i ajuda a mantenir la comoditat quilòmetre rere quilòmetre.


  • Color mostrat: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Model: IO9643-004

Nike ACG

69,99 €

Es rumoreja que necessites butxaques per a les teves carreres de trail. N'hi haurà prou amb vuit? Aquestes butxaques, de mida, forma i capacitat de cremallera variables, et permeten centrar-te en el terreny. El teixit capil·laritza la suor i ajuda a mantenir la comoditat quilòmetre rere quilòmetre.

Transpirabilitat total

El teixit llis i elàstic amb tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT capil·laritza la suor de la pell i n'afavoreix una evaporació ràpida per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.

Prepara't per a tot

El disseny inclou dues butxaques laterals obertes i una butxaca posterior amb cremallera amb prou capacitat per a la majoria dels telèfons. A més, té cinc butxaques de malla a la cintura per desar-hi les coses essencials per a la ruta, com ara gels energètics o el bàlsam labial. Les vetes elàstiques a la part posterior et permeten enganxar-hi els pals de tresc o una part superior.

Detalls del producte

  • Cos/folre del reforç: 75 % polièster, 25 % elastà. Malla: 81 % nylon, 19 % elastà.
  • Cintura amb cordó
  • Ajust cenyit
  • Logotips ACG i Swoosh amb disseny reflector
  • Aquest producte no s'ha d'utilitzar com a equip de protecció individual
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Ironstone/Cave Stone/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Model: IO9643-004

Talles i ajustos

    • Ajust cenyit: adaptat a la forma del cos
    • Subjecció mitjana: ofereix un ajust cenyit per mantenir la fermesa
    • Cintura mitjana: queda just per sota de la cintura (la part més estreta del tors)
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (9)

2.4 estrelles

  • Shorts don’t stay put on my thighs

    KylieJ983766896

    I am pretty disappointed in these shorts. I love all of the pockets but they ride up a ton and I find myself constantly adjusting them. If you have a short torso like me they’ll likely be VERY high rise.

  • Go up a size they are perfect.

    zuleikaf197283092

    My favorite do anything short. I dont like leggings. I live in a town in CA where everyone is in them. I get too hot in them. I also do want to carry a purse. I can put anything I need in these shorts. In the morning its cold and I leave the house with my running jacket and just strap it in behind me when I'm done with it. I bought one in each color. The trick is to go up a size. They are tight on the thigh by design. Even when I size up they hold fast to the upper thigh which is great for my lifting class. I'm not pulling the inner thigh down like the nike pro shorts. The waist is loose but again I like that. I can just tie it with the lace.

  • Do not buy. Worst Nike shorts I’ve ever had

    JuliM157884255

    Absolutely embarrassing! The brown ones look like I peed my pants within the first kilometer! I was mortified my whole run because I run a pretty busy trail after work. When I started running up hill, the backs of the shorts rode up, then when you hit level ground, the front rolls up. The mesh side pockets are both stretched out only from my collapsible Norman bottle and my phone from the other. (The pockets were the main reason I got them.) My key fob on a keychain was clanking the whole run and I felt like my gel was going to fall out of the other one. The very top fits to size, but is loose through the abdomen and hips in a weird way. These are so bad, absolutely do not buy the brown ones if you intend to sweat at all in them. I’ve never been so excited and completely let down by a Nike purchase like this, much less ACG.

Nike ACG Pantalons curts de trail running de 10 cm amb cintura alta Dri-FIT - Dona

Nike ACG

69,99 €

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