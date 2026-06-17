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Nike ACG Leggings de trail running de 7/8 de cintura alta Dri-FIT - Dona - Negre/Summit White

Materials reciclats

Nike ACG

Leggings de trail running de 7/8 de cintura alta Dri-FIT - Dona

94,99 €
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 50 %.

Sabem que necessites butxaques per a les carreres de trail. N'hi ha prou amb vuit? Aquestes butxaques, de mida, forma i capacitat de cremallera variables, et permeten centrar-te en el terreny. El cordó a la cintura et permet regular-ne l'ajust i el teixit transpirable t'ajuda a mantenir la comoditat quilòmetre rere quilòmetre.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Summit White
  • Model: IO9645-010

Nike ACG

94,99 €

Sabem que necessites butxaques per a les carreres de trail. N'hi ha prou amb vuit? Aquestes butxaques, de mida, forma i capacitat de cremallera variables, et permeten centrar-te en el terreny. El cordó a la cintura et permet regular-ne l'ajust i el teixit transpirable t'ajuda a mantenir la comoditat quilòmetre rere quilòmetre.

Transpirabilitat total

El teixit llis i elàstic amb tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT capil·laritza la suor de la pell i n'afavoreix una evaporació ràpida per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.

Prepara't per a tot

El disseny inclou dues butxaques laterals obertes i una butxaca posterior amb cremallera amb prou capacitat per a la majoria dels telèfons. A més, té cinc butxaques de malla a la cintura per desar-hi les coses essencials per a la ruta, com ara gels energètics o el bàlsam labial.

Detalls del producte

  • Folre del cos/reforç: 75 % polièster, 25 % elastà. Malla: 81 % nylon, 19 % elastà.
  • Cintura amb cordó
  • Logotips ACG i Swoosh amb disseny reflector
  • Aquest producte no s'ha d'utilitzar com a equip de protecció individual
  • Ajust cenyit
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Summit White
  • Model: IO9645-010

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 178 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust cenyit: adaptat a la forma del cos
    • Subjecció mitjana: ofereix un ajust cenyit per mantenir la fermesa
    • Longitud de 7/8: arriba fins al turmell
    • Cintura alta: arriba fins a la cintura o més amunt per oferir més protecció
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (26)

4.8 estrelles

  • Favorite leggings; great fit!

    MarilyninTexas

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these in a size medium, but the waist was a bit too loose, so I downsized to a size small which fit very comfortably. There’s plenty of stretch, so it fits me without being too snug. There’s plenty color is a mossy yellow/green. I like the color, so bought the matching vest. Liked both so much I also bought the same set in Black! The pockets are ample, and there’s a couple of loops to hold a rain jacket, or overshirt if you need to remove a layer, without having to tie it around your waist. I”m 5’4” and there’s plenty of leg length for you taller women, without it sagging on me—great material. The whole outfit—leggings and vest are fantastic high quality, and you’re getting what you pay for, and then some.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fantastic high quality leggings.

    Marilyn52b1ff4bcdbd4979a5be9451b3889cf5

    These are really high quality leggings. Love the stretch, and length, and the material. Pockets are stretchy, and plenty of them. Waistband is just a little too loose, so I'm going to try size Small, when I usually buy Medium for Nike Universa and Nike Pro leggings. Very high quality material. Love the moss color--looks like a mustard yellow with a touch of green in it. I like my leggings to give me support with compression, and these are perhaps too big for me. So I've ordered the next size down, and hope it's perfect for me.

  • Tolle Tights

    SophieK184449951

    Sehr angenehmer Stoff und viel Platz und perfekt auch für längere Trailläufe bis hin zum Halbmarathon

Nike ACG Leggings de trail running de 7/8 de cintura alta Dri-FIT - Dona

Nike ACG

94,99 €

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