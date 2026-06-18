Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Jaqueta curta Dri-FIT d'ajust relaxat - Dona

very nice!
LucianeB762639165
Dresses really well and it is very pretty!
Materials reciclats
Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 75 %.
Dissenyada per al moviment. La nostra jaqueta PerfectStretch t'acompanya durant tot el dia gràcies al teixit lleuger elàstic en quatre direccions i a la tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor. L'ajust ample i l'esquena plissada et proporcionen una comoditat refinada en qualsevol activitat.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Dissenyada per al moviment. La nostra jaqueta PerfectStretch t'acompanya durant tot el dia gràcies al teixit lleuger elàstic en quatre direccions i a la tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor. L'ajust ample i l'esquena plissada et proporcionen una comoditat refinada en qualsevol activitat.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4.6 estrelles
very nice!
LucianeB762639165
Dresses really well and it is very pretty!
Just not for me
KM
Cropped outwear is not what I would normally add to my wardrobe, but it has some good qualities I like. Pros: I’ve always appreciated The Nike Dri-Fit material it does what it's designed to do—it's effective, stylish and looks great. I love the adjustable wrists they’re such a great touch, it keeps the loose-fit aesthetic functional so my arms aren't drowning in the sleeves. Cons: I question the pleated section in the back, it feels unnecessary to me, making it a personal no. Final Thoughts: Overall it's a solid product, not a bad jacket by any means, just not a personal choice I would make but definitely a great piece to fit your style.
El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
#productsprovidedbynike
Wierd fit
Jamie3030
I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.
El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch