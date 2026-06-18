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Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Jaqueta curta Dri-FIT d'ajust relaxat - Dona - Midnight Navy/Negre/Dark Obsidian

Materials reciclats

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

Jaqueta curta Dri-FIT d'ajust relaxat - Dona

129,99 €
Midnight Navy/Negre/Dark Obsidian
Negre/Negre/Dark Smoke Grey
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

Aquest producte està confeccionat amb fibres de polièster reciclades, almenys, en un 75 %.

Dissenyada per al moviment. La nostra jaqueta PerfectStretch t'acompanya durant tot el dia gràcies al teixit lleuger elàstic en quatre direccions i a la tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor. L'ajust ample i l'esquena plissada et proporcionen una comoditat refinada en qualsevol activitat.


  • Color mostrat: Midnight Navy/Negre/Dark Obsidian
  • Model: IB8986-410

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

129,99 €

Dissenyada per al moviment. La nostra jaqueta PerfectStretch t'acompanya durant tot el dia gràcies al teixit lleuger elàstic en quatre direccions i a la tecnologia que capil·laritza la suor. L'ajust ample i l'esquena plissada et proporcionen una comoditat refinada en qualsevol activitat.

Avantatges

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT capil·laritza la suor de la pell i n'afavoreix una evaporació ràpida per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.
  • Punys regulables amb els botons de pressió.

Detalls del producte

  • Tancament frontal amb botó de pressió ocult
  • Butxaques a la costura lateral
  • Veta exclusiva a la nuca per penjar la peça
  • Cos: 83-88 % polièster, 12-17 % elastà; panells/interior de les butxaques (costat del dors de la mà): 83 % polièster, 17 % elastà; malla: 91 % polièster, 9 % elastà.
  • Els percentatges de cada material poden variar. Consulta l'etiqueta per veure les proporcions exactes.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Midnight Navy/Negre/Dark Obsidian
  • Model: IB8986-410

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla S i fa 175 cm d'alçada
    • Ajust relaxat: còmode i informal
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Com s'ha confeccionat?

    • El polièster reciclat que inclouen els productes Nike s'extreu a partir d'ampolles de plàstic reciclades, que es netegen, es trituren en flocs i es converteixen en boletes. Aquestes boletes es converteixen en noves fibres d'alta qualitat, que s'utilitzen als nostres productes per oferir un alt rendiment amb menys impacte contra el medi ambient.
    • A més de reduir els residus, el polièster reciclat redueix les emissions de carboni fins al 30 % en comparació amb el polièster verge. Nike recupera anualment una mitjana de mil milions d’ampolles de plàstic dels abocadors i vies fluvials.

Ressenyes (23)

4.6 estrelles

  • very nice!

    LucianeB762639165

    Dresses really well and it is very pretty!

  • Just not for me

    KM

    Cropped outwear is not what I would normally add to my wardrobe, but it has some good qualities I like. Pros: I’ve always appreciated The Nike Dri-Fit material it does what it's designed to do—it's effective, stylish and looks great. I love the adjustable wrists they’re such a great touch, it keeps the loose-fit aesthetic functional so my arms aren't drowning in the sleeves. Cons: I question the pleated section in the back, it feels unnecessary to me, making it a personal no. Final Thoughts: Overall it's a solid product, not a bad jacket by any means, just not a personal choice I would make but definitely a great piece to fit your style.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Wierd fit

    Jamie3030

    I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Jaqueta curta Dri-FIT d'ajust relaxat - Dona

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

129,99 €

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