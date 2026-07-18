Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Pantalons Dri-FIT - Home

Sanslöst bekväma
Mathias669082722
Sköna bekväma byxor. Tunt tyg med sval känsla. Som det står i beskrivningen så är storlekarna i överkant, jag brukar ha XXL men XL satt perfekt på mig här.
El teixit ImpossiblySoft ofereix llibertat de moviment durant tot el dia amb una suavitat increïble. Aquests pantalons prèmium estan dissenyats amb unes línies impecables i incorporen la tecnologia Dri-FIT, que capil·laritza la suor, per oferir la màxima comoditat allà on vagis.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
El teixit ImpossiblySoft ofereix llibertat de moviment durant tot el dia amb una suavitat increïble. Aquests pantalons prèmium estan dissenyats amb unes línies impecables i incorporen la tecnologia Dri-FIT, que capil·laritza la suor, per oferir la màxima comoditat allà on vagis.
El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.
Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.
4.6 estrelles
Sanslöst bekväma
Mathias669082722
Sköna bekväma byxor. Tunt tyg med sval känsla. Som det står i beskrivningen så är storlekarna i överkant, jag brukar ha XXL men XL satt perfekt på mig här.
The best
Couch 75
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] So soft and fit great. Really nice pants!!!!!!!!!!!
El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
#productsprovidedbynike
Short guy approved
JPDAZ
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I usually wear a M in most Nike bottoms but I got these in a S based off the Nike website. Glad I did they fit perfectly in the waist. I have a 30” inseam and these hit right at the ankle. Comfortable for lounging around but clean enough looking to wear with a polo and run errands or hit the driving range.
El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Una nova col·lecció amb looks elegants i supercòmodes.
—Aurélien Tchouaméni, futbolista 24.7
Aquest teixit de doble punt, optimitzat per oferir comoditat en el dia a dia, porta la suavitat a nous nivells.
Per a qualsevol atleta, el rendiment és el més important. Afegeix aquest teixit de rendiment amb una suavitat increïble a la teva col·lecció i gaudeix d'una comoditat superior.