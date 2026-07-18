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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Pantalons Dri-FIT - Home - Negre/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Pantalons Dri-FIT - Home

109,99 €
Negre/Dark Smoke Grey
Obsidian/Dark Obsidian
Cargo Khaki/Sequoia
Tattoo/Negre/Burgundy Crush
Dark Hazel/Negre/Velvet Brown
Tria una tallaGuia de talles
  • El disseny queda gran; et recomanem que demanis una talla menys
Recollida gratuïta
Podràs recollir el producte a la botiga en finalitzar la compra

El teixit ImpossiblySoft ofereix llibertat de moviment durant tot el dia amb una suavitat increïble. Aquests pantalons prèmium estan dissenyats amb unes línies impecables i incorporen la tecnologia Dri-FIT, que capil·laritza la suor, per oferir la màxima comoditat allà on vagis.


  • Color mostrat: Negre/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Model: HQ6970-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

El teixit ImpossiblySoft ofereix llibertat de moviment durant tot el dia amb una suavitat increïble. Aquests pantalons prèmium estan dissenyats amb unes línies impecables i incorporen la tecnologia Dri-FIT, que capil·laritza la suor, per oferir la màxima comoditat allà on vagis.

Avantatges

  • El nostre teixit ImpossiblySoft, suau, còmode i elàstic, està confeccionat per a qualsevol lloc i per a qualsevol moviment.
  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT capil·laritza la suor de la pell i n'afavoreix una evaporació ràpida per mantenir la transpirabilitat i la comoditat.
  • La cintura elàstica i el cordó interior ofereixen un ajust segur.
  • La butxaca oculta amb cremallera dins de la butxaca dreta permet desar-hi objectes petits.
  • A la butxaca posterior amb cremallera hi pots desar les coses de manera segura.

Detalls del producte

  • Veta a la costura esquerra de la cintura
  • Cos: 51 % polièster, 25 % modal, 15 % cotó, 9 % elastà. Interior de les butxaques: 100 % cotó.
  • Rentar a màquina
  • Producte importat
  • Color mostrat: Negre/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Model: HQ6970-010

Talles i ajustos

    • La persona de la fotografia porta una talla M i fa 185 cm d'alçada
    • La persona de la fotografia fa 188 cm d'alçada i porta una talla 3XL (Talles grans i per a persones altes)
    • Ajust estàndard: senzill i tradicional
    • Longitud completa: arriba per sota dels turmells
    • El disseny queda gran; et recomanem que demanis una talla menys
  • Guia de talles

Enviament i devolucions

El lliurament estàndard costa 5 € en comandes inferiors a 99 € si no ets Nike Member, i en comandes inferiors a 50 € si ets Nike Member.

Devolucions gratuïtes durant 30 dies, amb algunes exclusions.

Ressenyes (118)

4.6 estrelles

  • Sanslöst bekväma

    Mathias669082722

    Sköna bekväma byxor. Tunt tyg med sval känsla. Som det står i beskrivningen så är storlekarna i överkant, jag brukar ha XXL men XL satt perfekt på mig här.

  • The best

    Couch 75

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] So soft and fit great. Really nice pants!!!!!!!!!!!

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Short guy approved

    JPDAZ

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I usually wear a M in most Nike bottoms but I got these in a S based off the Nike website. Glad I did they fit perfectly in the waist. I have a 30” inseam and these hit right at the ankle. Comfortable for lounging around but clean enough looking to wear with a polo and run errands or hit the driving range.

    El producte s'ha rebut gratis o s'ha valorat com a part d'un sorteig/obsequi, o com a resultat de bescanviar un descompte.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Pantalons Dri-FIT - Home

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Completa el look

Item 3 of 104

Comoditat per a tot el dia

Una nova col·lecció amb looks elegants i supercòmodes.

"El que realment necessites és sentir-te bé".

—Aurélien Tchouaméni, futbolista 24.7

ImpossiblySoft

Aquest teixit de doble punt, optimitzat per oferir comoditat en el dia a dia, porta la suavitat a nous nivells.

Disseny elegant

Per a qualsevol atleta, el rendiment és el més important. Afegeix aquest teixit de rendiment amb una suavitat increïble a la teva col·lecció i gaudeix d'una comoditat superior.