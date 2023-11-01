Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Yoga
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Women's Tight Yoga Trousers & Tights

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (1)
      Tight
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      779,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Bestseller
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      249,95 kr.
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      399,95 kr.
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      299,95 kr.
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      249,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      779,95 kr.
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      299,95 kr.
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      799,95 kr.
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      329,95 kr.
      Nike Power
      Nike Power Women's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Power
      Women's Training Trousers
      449,95 kr.
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      299,95 kr.